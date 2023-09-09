United States vs Uzbekistan: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the friendly match between United States and Uzbekistan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national side are set to face Uzbekistan in a friendly in this international break.

The USMNT are coming into this game after losing to Panama on penalties in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Gregg Berhalter's side has not won any of their previous two games in normal time, beating Canada and losing to Panama on penalties. The 2021 Gold Cup winners were unable to defend their title.

Uzbekistan last competed in the CAFA Nations Cup back in June. They managed to reach the finals beating Oman, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, eventually losing 1-0 to Iran in the final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

United States vs Uzbekistan kick-off time

Date: September 9th, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm EST Venue: CityPark Stadium

The game will be played at CityPark Stadium at 5:30 pm ET on September 9th.

How to watch United States vs Uzbekistan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on TNT, Peacock, Telemundo, UNIVERSO and FuboTV.

Team news & squads

United States team news

Christian Pulisic will look to lead the attack after a brilliant start to the season at AC Milan while former Arsenal star, Folarin Balogun, is also in the squad.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Callender Defenders: Richards, Mckenzie, M. Robinson, Ream, A. Robinson, Lund, Scally, Dest Midfielders: McKennie, Musah, Johnny, Cremaschi, de la Torre, Weah, Paredes, Aaronson, Tillman Forwards: Cowell, Pulisic, Balogun, Pepi

Uzbekistan team news

Eldor Shomorudov will captain the side and lead the attack against USMNT.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, U. Ergashev, B. Ergashev Defenders: Alikulov, Ashurmatov, Eshmurodov, Azmiddinov, Nasrullaev, Sayfiev, Alizhonov, Saitov Midfielders: Abdullaev, Ganiev, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Mozgovoy, Ismoilov, Iskandarov, Urunov Forwards: Masharipov, Turgunboev, Shomorudov, Abdikholikov

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and the home side with look to assert dominance as the four year cycle for a home World Cup begins.

