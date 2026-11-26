How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Lech Poznan with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 King Power at Den Dreef

Union Saint-Gilloise host Lech Poznan in the Europa League at King Power at Den Dreef in Leuven.

The Belgian side arrive in superb shape. David Hubert's team have won all five of their latest games in all competitions, and they sit fourth in the league phase table.

That run includes a 2-1 win away at Celta Vigo in Europe on November 5, and a 1-0 domestic victory at Kortrijk on November 22. Union have scored 11 goals and conceded just four in that spell.

Lech Poznan travel with a more uneven record. Niels Frederiksen's side lost 3-1 to Benfica in their last European outing and were beaten by Siarka Tarnobrzeg in the cup.

They have steadied in the Ekstraklasa, though, drawing 2-2 with Zaglebie Lubin and then winning 1-0 at GKS Katowice on November 22. Lech are 35th in the Europa League table and need points.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for Union Saint-Gilloise vs Lech Poznan is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders confirm them.

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