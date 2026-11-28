UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans live streams

UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 15:30 Rose Bowl

The Victory Bell returns to the Rose Bowl as USC makes the short trip across Los Angeles to face UCLA in a high-stakes regular-season finale. Bragging rights throughout Southern California hang in the balance, alongside critical conference positioning as both programs battle to finish the autumn strong. Cord-cutters looking to catch every snap can stream the action live on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Coverage of this storied crosstown rivalry will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Viewers without a traditional cable subscription can access the network through various live TV streaming services that carry local CBS affiliates, making it simple to follow the game on smart TVs, tablets, or mobile devices.

Both teams enter this November clash desperate to cap their campaigns with a statement victory over their fiercest adversary. Coaching staffs and star quarterbacks understand that legacy in Los Angeles is defined by this single afternoon, ensuring neither side will hold anything back in pursuit of the coveted trophy.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.