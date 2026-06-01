Today's game between Turkiye and North Macedonia will kick-off at Jun 1, 2026, 1:30 PM.

In the United States, Turkiye vs North Macedonia is available to watch live on Fubo and ViX. Fubo subscribers can stream the match directly, while ViX provides an additional option for Spanish-language viewers. Details on both platforms are listed below.

Turkiye host North Macedonia in an international friendly, with the Milli Takım using the occasion to sharpen their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Vincenzo Montella's side, this match arrives at a critical moment. Turkiye secured their place at the World Cup in strong fashion during UEFA qualifying, and the squad will be looking to carry that momentum into the tournament. Their Group D fixtures against Australia, Paraguay, and the United States are now just weeks away.

Turkiye arrive in fine form. They won four of their last five competitive matches, including victories over Kosovo and Romania in World Cup qualification, and drew 2-2 with Spain in a result that demonstrated their quality against top-tier opposition.

North Macedonia come into this game with a very different outlook. They failed to qualify for the World Cup, and their recent results tell a difficult story. A 7-1 defeat to Wales and a 4-0 loss to Denmark in qualifying exposed the gap between them and Europe's stronger nations.

Their last two outings, both friendlies, ended 0-0 — against Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina — suggesting a side that is difficult to break down but struggling to create at the other end.

This fixture gives North Macedonia a chance to test themselves against a team preparing for the world stage, while Turkiye will want a performance that builds confidence and cohesion before their World Cup opener on June 13.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this game live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Turkiye vs North Macedonia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for this fixture. Injury and suspension information for both Turkiye and North Macedonia has not been confirmed ahead of kick-off, and no projected XI is currently available for either side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

Form

Turkiye head into this match in strong form, winning four of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 victory away to Kosovo in World Cup qualification, following a 1-0 win over Romania in the same campaign. They also beat Bulgaria 2-0 and Georgia 4-1, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw against Spain. Across those five matches, Turkiye scored nine goals and conceded three, reflecting both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

North Macedonia's last five matches paint a contrasting picture. They drew 0-0 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their most recent outing, a friendly played on May 29, and also drew 0-0 with Ireland in March. Their two World Cup qualification fixtures were heavy defeats — 4-0 to Denmark and 7-1 to Wales — while a 0-0 draw with Latvia rounds out a run of two losses and three draws. North Macedonia failed to score in four of those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides was a 0-0 draw in a friendly played on June 5, 2017, with North Macedonia as the host nation. Across the last five encounters on record, North Macedonia have won once — a 1-0 friendly victory in June 2006 — while Turkiye have won two, with two matches ending level. The sides have also met in European Championship and World Cup qualification, including a 3-2 Turkiye win in Skopje in 2003 and a 3-3 draw in Istanbul in 2001.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs North Macedonia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: