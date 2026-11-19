How to watch Troyes vs Le Havre with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 20 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade de l'Aube

Troyes host Le Havre at Stade de l'Aube in a Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday, December 12, 2026, with both clubs sitting deep in the relegation zone and in desperate need of points.

Troyes come into this match in poor form, having won just one of their last five league games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and they have conceded eight goals across their last five competitive fixtures.

Le Havre arrive in no better shape. Valerian Ismael's side have lost all five of their last Ligue 1 matches, shipping 11 goals in the process. A 5-1 loss to PSG and a 2-0 defeat to Lorient sum up a difficult run for the visiting side.

In the Ligue 1 table, Troyes sit 17th and Le Havre are one place below them in 18th, making this a direct confrontation between two clubs fighting to avoid the drop.

With neither team finding any consistency, this fixture carries real weight at the bottom of the division. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

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