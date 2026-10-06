Troy State Trojans vs Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles kick-off time

6 Oct 2026 - 20:00 Veterans Memorial Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Troy State Trojans and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles. The game is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, October 6, at 19:00 p.m. CT (20:00 p.m. ET).

How to watch and live stream Troy State vs Southern Mississippi

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN 2. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN 2. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN 2 to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Troy vs Southern Miss Preview

The Troy Trojans (2-2) face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3) at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night in College Football action. Both teams will be opening Sun Belt play in the nationally televised matchup.

Troy is looking to bounce back after a 21-10 road loss to Utah State. The Trojans led 10-7 at halftime but committed four turnovers, including three interceptions by quarterback Goose Crowder, and were shut out in the second half. Troy still produced 395 total yards, with Gavin Griffin leading the ground game with 66 yards and Noreel White catching six passes for 75 yards. The Trojans have won five straight meetings with Southern Miss, including each of the four matchups since the Golden Eagles joined the Sun Belt.

Southern Miss has dropped three straight games since opening the season with a win over Alcorn State, most recently falling 24-21 at Tulane. Landry Lyddy threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns in that loss, with Mario Sanders catching two scoring passes as the Golden Eagles built a 21-14 third-quarter lead. Southern Miss finished with 401 total yards but missed two fourth-quarter field goals, including a potential tying kick from 21 yards in the closing minutes. The Golden Eagles now begin conference play on the road looking for their first victory since the season opener.