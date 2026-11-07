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WSL
team-logoTottenham Hotspur Women
Gaughan Group Stadium
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion Women
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Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Women live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
WSL

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women in live WSL action today.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesPeacock
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandAmazon Prime Video
IndiaZEE5
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartime
Hong KongM Plus Live
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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WSL - Game Week 9
Gaughan Group Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Women host Brighton & Hove Albion Women at Gaughan Group Stadium in a WSL fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the table.

Martin Ho's Spurs sit fourth in the WSL standings, but their recent form has been inconsistent. Back-to-back league defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea were followed by a convincing 4-1 win over Birmingham City, showing they remain capable of strong performances when they get it right.

Brighton arrive in London in solid form. Arturo Ruiz's side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions and head into this game off the back of a 2-1 WSL victory over Crystal Palace.

The visitors sit sixth in the table, and a win at Gaughan Group Stadium would close the gap on their London hosts and shift the dynamic in the top-half conversation.

These two clubs have met four times in the WSL over the last two seasons, with the results tightly contested. Brighton will be looking to build on recent momentum, while Spurs will want to consolidate their position in the top four.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Ho

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