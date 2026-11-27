How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview

NBA 27 Nov 2026 - 19:30 Scotiabank Arena

Tonight's matchup marks the latest high-stakes regular-season battle between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors, two Eastern Conference rivals always looking to claw their way up the standings. The Brooklyn Nets enter this game looking to establish a consistent rhythm under their current rotation, leaning heavily on their perimeter shooting and versatile wing defenders to dictate the pace. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors bring their trademark hard-nosed defense and transition-heavy offense to the floor, relying on their core group of young stars and gritty veterans to disrupt Brooklyn's offensive flow. With both teams fighting for crucial positioning and playoff momentum, tonight's chapter in this ongoing Eastern Conference series promises plenty of intensity, tactical adjustments, and down-to-the-wire drama.

Basketball fans eager to catch tonight's NBA action between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors have a few reliable ways to tune in, depending on your location and cable subscription. For local fans residing in the primary broadcast footprint, the game will be aired live on the YES Network, the official regional home for Brooklyn Nets coverage. If you are outside the local viewing area, you can still catch the matchup nationwide by subscribing to NBA League Pass, which streams out-of-market games live.

If you want to watch the game without paying a dime, you can take advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. Fubo carries regional sports networks like the YES Network in its channel lineup depending on your ZIP code, meaning you can sign up for the trial, stream tonight's Nets versus Raptors showdown live, and simply cancel your subscription before the five days are up if you do not wish to be charged. Just make sure to verify that the YES Network is included in the Fubo package available in your specific local area before signing up.