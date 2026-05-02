Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and San Jose Earthquakes will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 1:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Toronto FC vs San Jose Earthquakes are listed below.

For the 2026 MLS season, every match is broadcast exclusively through Apple TV, which holds global rights to the league. A standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 annually gives you full access to every regular season game, Leagues Cup fixture, and MLS Cup Playoff match. No separate add-on is required. You can watch via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Apple TV holds MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so most international viewers can watch without any additional steps. If you are travelling in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, or if you want to access a US-based streaming account from abroad, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the Apple TV app will restore full access.

Toronto FC host San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Field in a Major League Soccer fixture that brings together two sides at very different points in their seasons.

Toronto have drawn three of their last four matches and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference. Bob Bradley's side have shown they can score goals, but converting draws into wins has been the challenge that continues to define their campaign.

San Jose arrive as the form team in MLS. The Earthquakes top the Western Conference and have won five straight matches across all competitions, scoring freely and conceding almost nothing in the process.

Timo Werner has been central to San Jose's surge. The German forward has brought a clinical edge to a side that now looks capable of sustaining a serious title push, and his goals have been decisive in several of those wins.

For Toronto, BMO Field remains a reasonable home base, and they will back themselves to make this difficult for a visiting side that has been travelling hard in recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto FC vs San Jose Earthquakes live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toronto FC vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Toronto FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad news.

San Jose Earthquakes are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Toronto FC have taken one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Atlanta United, and before that they drew back-to-back games against Philadelphia Union and Austin FC, both finishing 3-3. Their only win in this run came against Colorado Rapids, 3-2. Toronto have scored 11 goals and conceded 11 across those five fixtures, a record that reflects an attack capable of producing but a defence that continues to give up chances.

San Jose Earthquakes arrive on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory away at St. Louis City in MLS, and before that they beat Austin FC 5-1. The Earthquakes also defeated Los Angeles FC 4-1 away from home and claimed US Open Cup wins over Minnesota United and Phoenix Rising FC. San Jose have scored 14 goals and conceded just five across that run, with the most recent US Open Cup win coming just days before this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw, played in March 2023 at San Jose in MLS. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 at BMO Field in July 2022. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither side has dominated, with two draws, one win for San Jose, and one win for Toronto across the available results, and a fifth match also ending level at 1-1 in August 2018.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Toronto FC currently sit sixth. San Jose Earthquakes lead the Western Conference in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: