Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 1:00 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF are listed below. The match is available to watch on Apple TV, which holds exclusive global broadcast rights for Major League Soccer.

If you are travelling outside of your home country, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can allow you to access your usual streaming service from abroad. A VPN routes your connection through a server in your home region, letting you watch without geo-restrictions wherever you are.

Toronto FC host Inter Miami CF at BMO Field in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at very different points of their season.

Toronto come into this game in poor form, having won none of their last five matches across all competitions. A defeat to Atletico Ottawa in the Canadian Championship on May 5 was their most recent outing, and back-to-back draws in MLS before that have left them hovering in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, sit third in the East and arrive in Toronto with a mixed recent run of their own. A dramatic 4-3 collapse against Orlando City on May 2 — in which they surrendered a three-goal lead — raised questions about their defensive resilience, though two wins from their previous three games before that showed the attacking quality still very much exists in this squad.

Lionel Messi remains the central figure for the Herons, and with Luis Suarez having recently committed to the club on a new contract, Miami's forward line retains its star power heading into this road trip. Suarez has spoken openly about his desire to keep competing at the highest level, and at 39 he continues to be a focal point of the attack.

For Toronto, this is a chance to arrest a slide that has seen them fail to win in five straight. Playing at home in front of their own supporters at BMO Field gives them an opportunity to rediscover some form against a Miami side that has shown it can be vulnerable on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Toronto FC ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Inter Miami CF have also not yet confirmed their squad availability, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup listed at this stage. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Toronto FC head into this match without a win in their last five games, recording one draw in MLS and two losses in that run alongside two further draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 defeat to Atletico Ottawa in the Canadian Championship on May 5. Earlier in that sequence, they drew 3-3 with both Philadelphia Union and Austin FC, and were beaten 1-2 by Atlanta United. Across those five matches, Toronto scored nine goals but conceded 12, a defensive record that underlines their current difficulties.

Inter Miami have won two and lost two of their last five MLS games, with one draw rounding out the sequence. Their most recent result was that 3-4 defeat to Orlando City on May 2, a game they led 3-0 before conceding four straight goals. Before that, they beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 and edged Colorado Rapids 3-2 on the road. Miami scored 10 goals across the five matches and conceded 12, suggesting an open and attacking side that has at times been exposed at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 when Toronto FC hosted Inter Miami at BMO Field on September 27, 2025 in MLS. The reverse fixture earlier that same season, played at Inter Miami's ground in April 2025, also finished 1-1. Across the last five meetings, Inter Miami hold the stronger record with two wins to Toronto's none, and two draws, with the fifth match — a 4-3 Inter Miami win in the 2024 Leagues Cup — providing the most dramatic encounter in the recent run.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami currently sit third while Toronto FC are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: