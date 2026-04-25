Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and Atlanta United will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 1:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Toronto FC vs Atlanta United are listed below. This match is broadcast exclusively through Apple TV+, which holds the rights to every MLS regular-season fixture, playoff game, and Leagues Cup match in 2026. A standard Apple TV+ subscription gives you full access - no separate MLS Season Pass required.

Fans can stream the match on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

Toronto FC host Atlanta United at BMO Field in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Toronto arrive at this game in a run of form that is hard to read. Three consecutive draws have followed back-to-back wins, and Bob Bradley's side will be eager to convert that mid-table solidity into three points in front of their home support.

Atlanta, by contrast, come into this match under genuine pressure. The Five Stripes have lost three of their last four MLS outings and sit deep in the Eastern Conference standings, making this a fixture they cannot afford to approach without urgency.

The gap in league position tells a story. Toronto sit sixth in the East, well within the playoff picture. Atlanta are 15th, a position that demands a response from a squad that has shown in previous seasons it is capable of far better.

For the visitors, a run of poor results in MLS has been briefly interrupted only by a US Open Cup win over Chattanooga FC. That is a thin thread to hang any confidence on heading into a road match.

Toronto's BMO Field has been a reasonable fortress this year, and with the home side finding goals — they have scored in each of their last five matches — Atlanta's leaky defence faces a real test.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto FC vs Atlanta United live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toronto FC vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Toronto FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad news.

Atlanta United have also not released any confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup details are available for the Five Stripes. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Toronto FC have taken four points from their last three matches but have not won in that stretch, drawing each game. Their most recent outing ended 3-3 against Philadelphia Union, and they drew by the same scoreline against Austin FC four days earlier. Prior to that run, Toronto beat Colorado Rapids 3-2 and Columbus Crew 2-1. Across five matches, they have scored 12 goals and conceded 10, showing an attack that creates chances but a defence that remains exposed.

Atlanta United have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent MLS result was a 1-2 defeat to New England Revolution, and they also lost 0-2 to Nashville SC and 1-3 to Columbus Crew during this run. Their only win came in the US Open Cup against Chattanooga FC. Atlanta have scored four goals in five matches and conceded eight, a record that reflects their current difficulties.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw, played at Atlanta on August 24, 2025 in MLS. The fixture before that, at BMO Field in July 2025, also ended level at 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Toronto hold the stronger record, with two wins to Atlanta's one, and two draws. Toronto have scored six goals in those five meetings, with Atlanta scoring four.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Toronto FC currently sit sixth while Atlanta United are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: