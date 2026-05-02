Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Today's game between Tigres and CD Guadalajara will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 9:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Tigres vs CD Guadalajara are listed below. US viewers can watch on Fubo, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, or Estrella TV.

Fubo carries a strong selection of Liga MX coverage and is available via subscription. FOX Deportes and Telemundo offer Spanish-language broadcasting for fans who prefer commentary in Spanish. Estrella TV is another option for viewers seeking Spanish-language coverage of Mexican football.

Tigres host CD Guadalajara at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in a Liga MX fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Tigres come into this match in decent form. A 5-1 win over Mazatlan last weekend underlined their attacking threat, and they advanced in the CONCACAF Champions Cup with a win over Nashville SC most recently. Their Liga MX campaign has been less consistent, with draws against Atlas and Necaxa earlier in the month, but they will be confident on home soil.

Chivas arrive with momentum of a different kind. A 5-0 demolition of Puebla showed they can be devastating going forward, though back-to-back goalless draws against Necaxa and Tijuana suggest they have not always been able to maintain that level.

The clubs met just weeks ago in Liga MX, with Tigres running out 4-1 winners. Chivas will be looking for a response. That result still fresh, the visitors have plenty to prove when they make the trip north.

In the standings, this fixture has added significance. Tigres sit second in the Apertura table and seventh in the Clausura, while Chivas occupy second in the Clausura and sixth in the Apertura. Points here matter for both sides' ambitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tigres vs CD Guadalajara live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tigres vs CD Guadalajara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Tigres ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chivas are similarly without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Tigres have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a win over Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 29. Prior to that, they beat Mazatlan 5-1 in Liga MX on April 25. They drew 0-0 with Atlas and 1-1 with Necaxa in Liga MX, and suffered a 3-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 16. Across the five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded six.

CD Guadalajara have drawn three, won one, and lost one of their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Tijuana on April 26, following a goalless draw with Necaxa three days earlier. Their standout result in this run was a 5-0 win over Puebla on April 19. They lost 4-1 to Tigres on April 11 and drew 2-2 with Club Universidad Nacional earlier in the month. Chivas have scored seven goals and conceded six across these five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on April 11, 2026, in Liga MX, with Tigres winning 4-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Liga MX, Tigres have won twice and the sides have drawn three times, with no wins recorded for Chivas in that period. The previous four meetings produced scores of 0-0, 1-1, 1-1, and 1-0 in favour of Tigres, giving the home side a clear edge in recent encounters.

Standings

In the Apertura table, Tigres sit second while CD Guadalajara are sixth. In the Clausura standings, Chivas hold second place and Tigres are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs CD Guadalajara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: