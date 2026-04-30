Today's game between Tigre and America de Cali will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Tigre vs America de Cali are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all available as viewing options for this Copa Sudamericana fixture.

Tigre host America de Cali in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana, with the Argentine side desperate to turn around a difficult run of results on the continental stage.

Tigre arrive at this fixture in poor form. They have gone five matches without a win across all competitions, and their Copa Sudamericana campaign has already produced a damaging 1-0 home defeat to CSD Macara in mid-April.

That result left Tigre fourth in Group A, and another slip here would put their progression in serious jeopardy with the group stage advancing.

America de Cali sit at the top of the group and come in with real momentum. The Colombian club beat Alianza Atletico 2-1 in their last Sudamericana outing and drew 1-1 with CSD Macara before that, picking up four points from a possible six in the group.

Domestically, America have shown they can win matches under pressure. Back-to-back Primera A victories over Millonarios (3-1) and Fortaleza FC (2-1 away) demonstrated their attacking quality, even if a 1-0 derby loss to Deportivo Cali on April 25 offered a note of caution.

For Tigre, this is a must-not-lose game. They have scored just two goals in their last five matches and have yet to win in this Copa Sudamericana group, making the task against the table-toppers a stern one.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Tigre vs America de Cali live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tigre vs America de Cali with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Tigre ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official confirmation emerges.

America de Cali are similarly without a confirmed team news report at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been listed for the visiting side. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Tigre have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Liga Profesional loss to Sarmiento on April 25. Earlier in the run, a 0-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to CSD Macara on April 16 compounded their continental difficulties. Tigre have scored just two goals across the five matches while drawing 1-1 with both Huracan and Alianza Atletico.

America de Cali have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Cali on April 25 in the Primera A. Before that, they beat Fortaleza FC 2-1 away and defeated Millonarios 3-1 at home. In Copa Sudamericana action, they beat Alianza Atletico 2-1 and drew 1-1 with CSD Macara, scoring three goals and conceding two across those two group matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Tigre and America de Cali. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group A, America de Cali sit top of the table while Tigre are fourth, making this a direct meeting between the group leaders and a side fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigre vs America de Cali today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: