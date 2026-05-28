Today's game between Tigre and Alianza Atletico will kick-off at May 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Tigre vs Alianza Atlético are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match across several platforms covering South American football.

Tigre and Alianza Atletico meet in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana in a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the group stage continues to take shape.

Tigre come into this match without a win in their last four games, a run that has stalled their momentum in both the Sudamericana and the Argentine Liga Profesional. Diego Dabove's side drew 1-1 with América de Cali in their most recent continental outing, a result that kept them third in the group but left the door open for the sides below them.

Alianza Atlético arrive from Sullana sitting fourth in the group, meaning a positive result here is close to a necessity if Federico Urciuoli's side want to stay in contention. The Peruvian club have shown they can grind out results domestically, but their Copa Sudamericana form has been poor, with defeats to América de Cali and a draw against CSD Macara doing little to inspire confidence.

The only previous meeting between these two sides in the available data ended 1-1, a draw played in April at Alianza Atlético's ground that gave neither team a decisive advantage. That result means the contest between them remains genuinely open.

Tigre will draw some comfort from their home record in continental football, but their inability to close out wins has been a recurring theme. Three draws in their last four matches tell the story of a side that competes without converting pressure into points.

For Alianza Atlético, the arithmetic is straightforward. They need a result, and a loss here would likely end any realistic hope of progressing from the group.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tigre vs Alianza Atlético live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Tigre vs Alianza Atletico with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Tigre are managed by Diego Dabove, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected starting lineup has been released ahead of this fixture.

Alianza Atlético head coach Federico Urciuoli is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data available. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information emerges from each camp.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Tigre have drawn three and won one of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 loss to Sarmiento in the Liga Profesional back in late April. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with América de Cali in the Copa Sudamericana, extending a run in which they have struggled to win despite rarely being beaten. A 2-0 victory over América de Cali earlier in May stands as their strongest result across this period, and across the five games they have scored seven goals and conceded five.

Alianza Atlético's recent form is harder to read. They drew 1-1 with FC Cajamarca in their last domestic match and followed a goalless draw with CSD Macara in the Sudamericana with a 0-2 win over ADC Juan Pablo II in the Peruvian Primera División. Two defeats bookend that brief upturn, including a 2-0 loss to América de Cali in continental play. They have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five, scoring four goals and conceding five in that stretch.





Head-to-Head Record

TIG Last match ALA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Alianza Atletico 1 - 1 Tigre 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between Tigre and Alianza Atlético in the available data took place on April 8, 2026, in the Copa Sudamericana, with Alianza Atlético hosting at home. That game ended 1-1, leaving the head-to-head record perfectly level ahead of this second encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group A, Tigre currently sit third while Alianza Atlético are fourth, meaning both clubs are chasing the top two positions and neither can afford to drop further points at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigre vs Alianza Atletico today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: