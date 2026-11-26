Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Christian Horned Frogs live streams

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Christian Horned Frogs kick-off time

26 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Galaxy Stadium

Both programs enter this rivalry contest looking to make a major statement within the competitive landscape of their conference. As the stretch run of the college football season heats up, every single possession, touchdown, and defensive stop carries massive weight for bowl eligibility and postseason positioning.

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks and playmakers to see who can execute under pressure and lead their offense down the field. With so much pride and momentum on the line in this fierce Lone Star State showdown, expect a hard-fought battle from the opening kickoff until the final whistle blows.

Get ready for a high-stakes gridiron showdown as TCU and Texas Tech clash in a crucial NCAA college football matchup that promises plenty of offensive fireworks. Whether you are cheering from your living room or on the go, you can catch all the live action on national and regional television, or stream the game seamlessly without cable using Fubo, which even offers a convenient free trial for new users.









How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Early Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Christian Horned Frogs Team News

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