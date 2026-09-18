Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Houston Cougars kick-off time

18 Sept 2026 - 20:00 Galaxy Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 3 matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Houston Cougars. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Texas Tech vs Houston

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes FOX. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Houston vs Texas Tech Preview

No. 22 Houston enters Friday’s game at 2-0 after beating Southern 77-6. The Cougars scored on 11 straight possessions and finished with 591 total yards, including 388 on the ground. Quarterback Conner Weigman threw three touchdown passes, while Keisean Henderson added two passing scores and a 54-yard rushing touchdown. Houston’s defense also forced three turnovers and held Southern to minus-6 rushing yards.

No. 13 Texas Tech is also 2-0 after a 35-24 road win over Oregon State. Running back J’Koby Williams rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Will Hammond completed 20 of 27 passes for 189 yards and a score. The Red Raiders trailed 24-21 in the fourth quarter before scoring the final 14 points. Texas Tech will now return home for its Big 12 opener after winning both of its first two games.