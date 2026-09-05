Watch Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners vs UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros NCAAF game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners vs UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Alamodome

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream UTSA vs UTRGV

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised on ESPN Select. For digital and mobile viewers, you have multiple streaming options, including ESPN+ and ESPN Unlimited, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN Select to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

UTSA vs UTRGV Preview

UTRGV enters Saturday’s game at 1-0 after opening the season with a 44-0 win over UT Permian Basin. The Vaqueros scored on offense, defense and special teams while holding UTPB scoreless for the full 60 minutes. Garret Rangel threw a touchdown pass and added a rushing score, while Brennan Carroll broke a 38-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. UTRGV is coming off a 9-3 inaugural season in which it averaged 39.6 points and 435.2 total yards per game. Saturday will be the program’s first game against an FBS opponent.

UTSA begins its season after finishing 7-6 and beating FIU 57-20 in the First Responder Bowl. Quarterback Owen McCown returns after throwing for 2,995 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025, including 295 yards and three scores in the bowl win. Running back Will Henderson III is also back after rushing for 866 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry. UTSA returns 10 starters and will host UTRGV on Saturday at the Alamodome in the first meeting between the programs.