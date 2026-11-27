Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane live streams

Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane

NCAAF 27 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Alamodome

Fans looking to stream every snap live without cable can catch Tulsa vs. Texas-San Antonio on Fubo, while traditional TV viewers can tune in through ESPN from kickoff to the final whistle.

Tulsa take on Texas-San Antonio in NCAA college football action, with live coverage available on ESPN and via Fubo's free trial.

The UTSA Roadrunners (9–2, 6–1 American) host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7–4, 4–3 American) at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Friday, November 27, with kickoff set for 5:00 PM GMT (11:00 AM CT). Sitting atop the American Athletic Conference standings, UTSA enters its regular-season finale riding back-to-back wins over North Texas (35–16) and UAB (19–17) as it looks to lock up a spot in the conference championship game. Tulsa arrives in San Antonio just as hot, carrying a three-game winning streak, highlighted by dominant victories over Tulane (60–10), Florida Atlantic (38–21), and Charlotte (42–14), and a potent attack averaging 34.4 points per game.

Unlike a low-scoring grind, this matchup promises plenty of offensive firepower, with UTSA opening as a slim 2.5-point favorite and the over/under set at 59.5. The Roadrunners lean on a physical ground game (188.2 rushing yards per game) led by Will Henderson III (845 rushing yards) and goal-line specialist A'Marion Peterson (16 rushing touchdowns), complementing veteran quarterback Owen McCown (2,213 passing yards, 13 TDs) and receiver Mekhi Anderson. Tulsa counters with a balanced, explosive offense orchestrated by quarterback Baylor Hayes (2,275 passing yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs), dynamic wideout Oran Singleton Jr. (891 receiving yards, 10 TDs), and running back Damari Alston (646 rushing yards, 8 TDs). With both defenses ranking outside the top 100 against the run, whichever front seven can generate timely stops, led by Tulsa sack leader Kyran Duhon (8 sacks) and UTSA linebacker Owen Pewee (4 sacks), will likely tip the balance in a high-scoring shootout.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.