Watch Texas Longhorns vs Texas State Bobcats NCAAF game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Texas Longhorns vs Texas State Bobcats kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas State Bobcats. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Texas vs Texas State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Texas vs Texas State Preview

Texas State begins the 2026 season after finishing 7-6 and beating Rice 41-10 in the Armed Forces Bowl. Quarterback Brad Jackson returns after throwing for 173 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a score in that bowl win. Wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. caught two touchdown passes, while Beau Sparks added a 69-yard touchdown reception. Texas State averaged 472.8 total yards and 36.5 points per game last season and enters its first year as a member of the Pac-12.

No. 5 Texas begins the season after going 10-3 and beating Michigan 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl. Quarterback Arch Manning returns after accounting for 376 total yards and four touchdowns in that game, throwing for 221 yards and two scores while rushing for 155 yards and two more touchdowns. Manning finished 2025 with 3,163 passing yards, while Ryan Wingo led the Longhorns with 834 receiving yards. Texas will host Texas State on Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in only the second meeting between the programs.