Watch Texas Christian Horned Frogs vs North Carolina Tar Heels NCAAF Week 0 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Texas Christian Horned Frogs vs North Carolina Tar Heels kick-off time

29 Aug 2026 - 12:00 Amon G. Carter Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 0 matchup between the Texas Christian (TCU) Horned Frogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 29, at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT), live from Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

How to watch Texas Christian Horned Frogs vs North Carolina Tar Heels

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo includes the ESPN channel among their plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football season opener at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Texas Christian Horned Frogs vs North Carolina Tar Heels Match Preview

TCU opens the 2026 season after finishing 9-4 last year and beating No. 16 USC 30-27 in overtime in the Alamo Bowl. The Horned Frogs return running back Jeremy Payne, who rushed for 623 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Payne also made the biggest play of the bowl win, taking a short pass 35 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime. Wide receiver Jordan Dwyer is another returning player to watch after catching 54 passes for 730 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Dwyer had nine catches for 136 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina in the 2025 opener.

North Carolina looks to bounce back in 2026, after going 4-8 in Bill Belichick’s first year as head coach. The Tar Heels ended 2025 with a 42-19 loss to NC State, finishing with 265 total yards and just 70 rushing yards. Returning wide receiver Jordan Shipp was one of the bright spots, matching a career high with eight catches while setting a career high with 90 receiving yards and scoring his sixth touchdown of the season. Shipp is back on North Carolina’s 2026 roster and should remain an important part of an offense looking to improve after last year’s losing season. TCU won last season’s meeting 48-14, while this year’s matchup will be played in Dublin, Ireland.