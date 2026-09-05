Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Furman Paladins NCAAF game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tennessee Volunteers vs Furman Paladins kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Neyland Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Furman Paladins. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Tennessee vs Furman

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Unlimited, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN Select to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Tennessee vs Furman Preview

Furman enters Saturday’s game at 1-0 after beating Anderson 20-3 in its season opener. The Paladins held Anderson to just 160 total yards and six rushing yards while recording seven tackles for loss. Quarterback Jake Garcia threw for 183 yards and added 51 rushing yards in his Furman debut, while CJ Nettles rushed for 99 yards and Ben Croasdale scored twice. Defensive lineman Joshua Stoneking also returns after leading the FCS with 14.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss last season.

No. 20 Tennessee begins its 2026 season after finishing 9-4 last year. True freshman Faizon Brandon has been named the starting quarterback, while running back DeSean Bishop returns after rushing for 1,076 yards in 2025. Linebacker Arion Carter is also back after leading the SEC with 7.6 tackles per game and finishing with 76 total tackles. Tennessee has won both previous meetings with Furman and will host the Paladins on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.



