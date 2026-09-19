Watch Tennessee Titans vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tennessee Titans vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans host the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Philadelphia Eagles

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tennessee Titans vs Philadelphia Eagles Team News

Heading into the game, both teams are managing significant roster moves and key injuries that will heavily impact their game plans.

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The Eagles are adjusting to a major blow on their offensive line while monitoring key defensive stars:

The O-Line Shakeup : Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson has been placed on Injured Reserve (IR) with a knee injury. Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin are the frontrunners to step into the left guard spot, presenting an immediate communication test for Jalen Hurts' protection.

Defensive Front Worries : Defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed practice time earlier in the week due to a right wrist injury. While he is highly expected to play, he will likely have to do so while wearing a cast. Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard remains limited with a pectoral injury that sidelined him in Week 1, making his availability a game-time decision.

Secondary Updates : Defensive back Cooper DeJean missed early practice windows with calf and abdomen issues but reassured media he will be good to go. Safety Andrew Mukuba is also tracking an ankle/leg issue.

Tennessee Titans Team News

Under head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the Titans are searching for a massive offensive rebound after a stagnant Week 1:

The Linebacker Corps : Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is officially OUT after undergoing surgery for a fractured thumb. On a brighter note, standout third-year linebacker Cedric Gray is on the cusp of returning; he was a full practice participant as he nears final clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol. James Williams Sr. remains limited with an elbow strain but has been practicing in a non-contact yellow jersey.

Rookie Spotlight : Rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who exploded for an NFL-debut-tying 16 tackles in Week 1, has officially been named the team's starting MIKE linebacker going forward.

Late Addition : Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was a late addition to the Friday injury report with muscle tightness, though the coaching staff expressed low concern regarding his availability.

Useful links

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