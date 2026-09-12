Watch Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans will host the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

This marks the 'Farewell Season' for the current Nissan Stadium, as a new venue is being constructed next door, which is scheduled to open in 2027.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets Team News

This game features massive storylines, including Robert Saleh making his head coaching debut for the Titans against his former team, while Geno Smith returns as the starting quarterback for the Jets.

New York Jets Team News

Breece Hall (RB) : Full Participant (Groin) - Great news for the Jets, as their star running back has recovered from an August scare and is fully cleared to lead the backfield.

Isaiah Davis (RB) : Full Participant (Knee) - Cleared to play and will back up Hall.

Kenyon Sadiq (TE) : Full Participant (Groin) - The rookie tight end is a full go.

D'Angelo Ponds (CB) : Limited Participant (Calf) - The rookie defensive back is working through a minor calf strain.

Joseph Ossai (EDGE) : Did Not Participate (Foot) - Missed consecutive practices and is highly questionable.

Tim Patrick (WR) : Did Not Participate (Groin) - Sidelined during practice and unlikely to suit up.

Tennessee Titans Team News

Cedric Gray (LB) : Did Not Participate (Concussion) - A massive blow to the Titans' defense. Gray suffered a concussion in a UTV accident and is locked in protocol, leaving a major hole in the middle of the field. Cody Barton is expected to step up.

Keldric Faulk (DE) : Full Participant (Shoulder) - Participated in full all week and is completely ready to anchor the line.

Healthy Roster Influx : The Titans are largely healthy elsewhere, benefiting from heavily spending in free agency on players like Alante Taylor and Juan Delale Robinson.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks