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NFL
Tennessee TitansTennessee Titans
Nissan Stadium
Jacksonville JaguarsJacksonville Jaguars
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How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game LIVE: Bottom vs Top in the AFC South! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

The Tennessee Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) in an all AFC South clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Tennessee (1-7), who remain winless at home this season, know they have to raise their game against their high-flying visitors, Jacksonville (6-2). Amazingly, the Titans only scored 29 points in their last 4 games vs this week's opponents.

Despite a Week 6 setback against AFC South rivals, Houston, at Wembley Stadium (London), the Jaguars have roared back with one-sided wins over the Colts and Ravens.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

Stream on FOX for FREE with a 5 day Fubo trialStart trial

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Both franchises enter the contest following aggressive moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline, resulting in starkly contrasting trajectories.

Jacksonville are surging toward the AFC South division title behind an MVP-calibre season from Trevor Lawrence, while Tennessee are pivoting toward a rebuild after dealing away two defensive cornerstones.

Trade Deadline Roster Overhauls

  • Jaguars' All-In Push: General manager James Gladstone reinforced Jacksonville's roster by acquiring defensive tackle Jordan Davis, safety Jessie Bates III, and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Head coach Liam Coen noted these additions should immediately free up edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker while strengthening the league's top-ranked run defence.
  • Titans' Youth Movement: Tennessee signalled a shift toward future draft capital by trading All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears and veteran safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills. With both veterans gone and fellow 2024 draftees James Williams and Jaylen Harrell on injured reserve, third-year linebacker Cedric Gray is now the longest-tenured player on the Titans' defence.

Tennessee Titans Team News

  • Did Not Participate: LB Cody Barton (concussion), LB Anthony Hill Jr. (neck), LG Peter Skoronski (hamstring), WR Carnell Tate (shoulder), and RB Tony Pollard (finger / veteran rest). Leading rookie receiver Carnell Tate has not practiced since October 23 and missed Week 8.
  • Limited Participation: RB Tyjae Spears (knee) returned to limited work on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, while S Kevin Winston Jr. (shoulder) was downgraded to limited after practicing in full the previous day.
  • Full Participation: DL John Franklin-Myers (back), CB Marcus Harris (ankle), CB Jaylon Jones (knee), RT JC Latham (finger), and P Tommy Townsend (left knee). Head coach Robert Saleh also noted that guard Fernando Carmona (IR) is expected to return to practice next week.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

  • Did Not Participate: RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) missed his second consecutive session. New arrivals S Jessie Bates III and DT Jordan Davis also sat out Thursday for non-injury rest as they acclimate to the facility, though DT Davon Godchaux has been practicing.
  • Limited Participation: WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) and DE Travon Walker (rib) both upgraded to limited work after sitting out Wednesday. They joined RG Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle), C Robert Hainsey (concussion), S Antonio Johnson (ankle), RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand), and LB Branson Combs (shoulder).
  • Full Participation: DE B.J. Green II (forearm), who was recently designated to return from injured reserve, logged his second straight full practice.
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Form

Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

All Games

Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
43
36
Tennessee Titans
TEN
L
Tennessee Titans
TEN
24
27
Cleveland Browns
CLE
L
Indianapolis Colts
IND
20
26
Tennessee Titans
TEN
W
Tennessee Titans
TEN
3
26
Houston Texans
HOU
L
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
24
18
Tennessee Titans
TEN
L
Matches played5
Points scored107

All Games

Baltimore Ravens
BAL
10
33
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
W
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
42
7
Indianapolis Colts
IND
W
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
31
34
Houston Texans
HOU
L
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
19
17
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
W
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
17
22
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
W
Matches played5
Points scored147

Head to Head

Tennessee Titans
Draw
Jacksonville Jaguars
1
0
4
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars badge
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
41
Tennessee Titans badge
Tennessee Titans
TEN
7
FT
NFL
Tennessee Titans badge
Tennessee Titans
TEN
3
Jacksonville Jaguars badge
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
25
FT
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars badge
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
20
Tennessee Titans badge
Tennessee Titans
TEN
13
FT
NFL
Tennessee Titans badge
Tennessee Titans
TEN
6
Jacksonville Jaguars badge
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
10
FT
NFL
Tennessee Titans badge
Tennessee Titans
TEN
28
Jacksonville Jaguars badge
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
20
FT
57Points scored116
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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