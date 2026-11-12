How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game LIVE: Bottom vs Top in the AFC South! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

The Tennessee Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) in an all AFC South clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Tennessee (1-7), who remain winless at home this season, know they have to raise their game against their high-flying visitors, Jacksonville (6-2). Amazingly, the Titans only scored 29 points in their last 4 games vs this week's opponents.

Despite a Week 6 setback against AFC South rivals, Houston, at Wembley Stadium (London), the Jaguars have roared back with one-sided wins over the Colts and Ravens.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Both franchises enter the contest following aggressive moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline, resulting in starkly contrasting trajectories.

Jacksonville are surging toward the AFC South division title behind an MVP-calibre season from Trevor Lawrence, while Tennessee are pivoting toward a rebuild after dealing away two defensive cornerstones.

Trade Deadline Roster Overhauls

Jaguars' All-In Push : General manager James Gladstone reinforced Jacksonville's roster by acquiring defensive tackle Jordan Davis, safety Jessie Bates III, and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Head coach Liam Coen noted these additions should immediately free up edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker while strengthening the league's top-ranked run defence.

: General manager James Gladstone reinforced Jacksonville's roster by acquiring defensive tackle Jordan Davis, safety Jessie Bates III, and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Head coach Liam Coen noted these additions should immediately free up edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker while strengthening the league's top-ranked run defence. Titans' Youth Movement: Tennessee signalled a shift toward future draft capital by trading All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears and veteran safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills. With both veterans gone and fellow 2024 draftees James Williams and Jaylen Harrell on injured reserve, third-year linebacker Cedric Gray is now the longest-tenured player on the Titans' defence.

Tennessee Titans Team News

Did Not Participate : LB Cody Barton (concussion), LB Anthony Hill Jr. (neck), LG Peter Skoronski (hamstring), WR Carnell Tate (shoulder), and RB Tony Pollard (finger / veteran rest). Leading rookie receiver Carnell Tate has not practiced since October 23 and missed Week 8.

: LB Cody Barton (concussion), LB Anthony Hill Jr. (neck), LG Peter Skoronski (hamstring), WR Carnell Tate (shoulder), and RB Tony Pollard (finger / veteran rest). Leading rookie receiver Carnell Tate has not practiced since October 23 and missed Week 8. Limited Participation : RB Tyjae Spears (knee) returned to limited work on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, while S Kevin Winston Jr. (shoulder) was downgraded to limited after practicing in full the previous day.

: RB Tyjae Spears (knee) returned to limited work on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, while S Kevin Winston Jr. (shoulder) was downgraded to limited after practicing in full the previous day. Full Participation: DL John Franklin-Myers (back), CB Marcus Harris (ankle), CB Jaylon Jones (knee), RT JC Latham (finger), and P Tommy Townsend (left knee). Head coach Robert Saleh also noted that guard Fernando Carmona (IR) is expected to return to practice next week.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Did Not Participate : RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) missed his second consecutive session. New arrivals S Jessie Bates III and DT Jordan Davis also sat out Thursday for non-injury rest as they acclimate to the facility, though DT Davon Godchaux has been practicing.

: RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) missed his second consecutive session. New arrivals S Jessie Bates III and DT Jordan Davis also sat out Thursday for non-injury rest as they acclimate to the facility, though DT Davon Godchaux has been practicing. Limited Participation : WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) and DE Travon Walker (rib) both upgraded to limited work after sitting out Wednesday. They joined RG Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle), C Robert Hainsey (concussion), S Antonio Johnson (ankle), RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand), and LB Branson Combs (shoulder).

: WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) and DE Travon Walker (rib) both upgraded to limited work after sitting out Wednesday. They joined RG Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle), C Robert Hainsey (concussion), S Antonio Johnson (ankle), RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand), and LB Branson Combs (shoulder). Full Participation: DE B.J. Green II (forearm), who was recently designated to return from injured reserve, logged his second straight full practice.

Tennessee Titans TEN Form Jacksonville Jaguars JAX TEN TEN JAX JAX All Games All Games Cincinnati Bengals CIN 43 36 Tennessee Titans TEN L Tennessee Titans TEN 24 27 Cleveland Browns CLE L Indianapolis Colts IND 20 26 Tennessee Titans TEN W Tennessee Titans TEN 3 26 Houston Texans HOU L Baltimore Ravens BAL 24 18 Tennessee Titans TEN L Matches played 5 Points scored 107 All Games All Games Baltimore Ravens BAL 10 33 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX W Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 42 7 Indianapolis Colts IND W Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 31 34 Houston Texans HOU L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 19 17 Philadelphia Eagles PHI W Cincinnati Bengals CIN 17 22 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX W Matches played 5 Points scored 147

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 41 Tennessee Titans TEN 7 FT NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 3 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 25 FT NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 20 Tennessee Titans TEN 13 FT NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 6 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 10 FT NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 28 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 20 FT 57 Points scored 116

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks