How to watch Tenerife vs AD Ceuta FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 14 15 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez

Tenerife host AD Ceuta FC at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in a Segunda Division fixture carrying weight far beyond the three points on offer.

This match takes place against a deeply emotional backdrop. The Tinerfeños are still mourning the death of striker Jesus de Miguel, who passed away following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during Tenerife's 2-2 draw on November 2. De Miguel suffered blunt cardiac trauma and cardiac arrest on the pitch, and died the following morning at the University Hospital of Nuestra Senora de Candelaria.

The Spanish football world has rallied around the club. A GoFundMe campaign launched by former Tenerife teammate Fran Sol surpassed €100,000 in donations, with contributions from La Liga and Segunda Division players, club presidents, and supporters across the country. Tributes are planned at stadiums throughout Spain, with players wearing the number nine shirt and the message "Always in our memory" this weekend.

On the pitch, Alvaro Cervera's side sit 14th in the table and have struggled for consistency. Their last five results include four draws and a defeat, with the most recent being that fateful 2-2 stalemate against Andorra. Goals have not been the problem, but Tenerife have been unable to hold leads.

Ceuta arrive in difficult form. They are bottom of the division in 22nd place and have lost three of their last four Segunda Division matches, conceding nine goals in the process. Their most recent league outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Cordoba.

Cádiz CF president Christian Septien donated €15,000 to the de Miguel family fund, while Burgos CF have pledged their entire gate receipts from their home fixture against Tenerife in March 2027 to the cause. AD Ceuta president Luhay Hamido personally contributed €3,500, adding another layer of significance to this weekend's visit.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tenerife vs AD Ceuta FC.

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