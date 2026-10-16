How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

18 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida), during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The Buccaneers finally broke their seasonal duck with a 24-16 victory over the Cowboys in Week 5. They know look to clinch their first home win of the campaign against the Steelers, who are 0-2 on the road.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The Buccaneers (1-4) are fresh off a mini-bye following a Thursday night upset over the Cowboys, but they face severe injury limitations at crucial positions:

Quarterback Situation : Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has been ruled out as he continues to recover from a dislocated right thumb on his throwing hand. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels is set to make his third consecutive start after earning his first NFL victory last week.

Defensive Absences : Star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. remained sidelined during late-week practices due to a rib injury and is highly unlikely to suit up.

Positive Returns : Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. returned to practice as a full participant after an initial rest day. Running back Sean Tucker (quad) and cornerback Ayden Garnes (ankle) also progressed, returning to practice in a limited capacity. Tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) has logged full practice sessions and is expected to lead the offensive front against a fierce Pittsburgh pass rush.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

The Steelers (3-2) head south coming off a 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, led under center by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Their main depth concerns sit at the receiver position:

Wide Receiver Shortage : The Steelers will be shorthanded through the air as Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) have both been officially ruled out for Sunday's game. They join Michael Pittman Jr., who is currently on the Reserve/Injured List. Offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio is expected to heavily rely on a robust tight end group featuring Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Robert Tonyan to compensate.

Backfield Reinforcement : Free-agent running back Rico Dowdle (toe) returned as a full participant, providing a boost alongside Jaylen Warren, who has carried the workload effectively.

Defensive Front & Secondary : Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (ankle) both trended upward late in the week, upgrading to limited participation and indicating they are likely to play. Safety DeShon Elliott and former Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) remain monitored after limited practice stints.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

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NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks