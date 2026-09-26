Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 16:05 Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

Desperate to bounce back from an 0-2 start, the Buccaneers face an uphill battle against a 2-0 Vikings squad that is getting a massive offensive boost.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

The biggest storyline for the Vikings is the return of franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. After suffering a concussion early in the season-opener and being replaced by Carson Wentz, Murray has officially cleared concussion protocol and will reclaim his spot as the starting quarterback. This provides an immediate dual-threat upgrade to target superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.

Aaron Jones Sr. (RB) : Suffered a knee issue early in the week but progressed to a full participant by Friday's practice. He carries no game designation and is fully cleared to play.

Brett Thorson (P) : Ruled OUT with a right hamstring injury sustained in Week 2. The Vikings have signed veteran punter Johnny Hekker to handle punting duties.

Nick Samac (C) : Ruled OUT with a knee injury after failing to practice on Thursday and Friday.

Jordan Mason (RB) : Recently placed on Injured Reserve (IR), further testing the Vikings' depth behind Aaron Jones.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Head coach Todd Bowles' squad enters Week 3 with a high sense of urgency after back-to-back losses to the Bengals and Browns. Turnovers, red zone inefficiencies, and pass-protection meltdowns (resulting in 7 sacks on Baker Mayfield) have plagued the team early on. Unfortunately, their depth takes a direct hit this week as two rookie defensive starters have been sidelined.

Rueben Bain Jr. (EDGE) : Ruled OUT with a groin injury. The defensive line will rely heavily on depth players like Anthony Nelson and Al-Quadin Muhammad to spark an underperforming pass rush against Murray.

Josiah Trotter (LB) : Ruled OUT with a shoulder injury, thinning out the Buccaneers' linebacker corps.

Baker Mayfield (QB) : Fully healthy but under significant pressure. He must find a way to navigate Brian Flores' league-leading, blitz-heavy defensive scheme that has already generated 8 sacks this season.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks