Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers Team News

This game is being dubbed the "Battle of the Bads" rather than the traditional "Battle of the Bays," as both historic franchises have made sluggish starts to the new campaign.

The Buccaneers are sitting at a winless 0-3 and are staring down the barrel of an 0-4 start, a hole from which only one team in NFL history has ever emerged to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Packers are a shaky 1-2, coming off an embarrassing 35-14 primetime beatdown by the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The headline is Baker Mayfield (QB) being ruled out, putting the entire offensive identity on Jalon Daniels. However, Thursday's injury report brought substantial reinforcements back to the practice field for Todd Bowles' squad.

Chris Godwin Jr. (WR) : Ankle. After missing Wednesday, he upgraded to Full Participation on Thursday. He is on track to provide a critical safety valve for his rookie quarterback.

Yaya Diaby (OLB) : Calf/Shoulder. Returned to practice in a limited capacity with a wrap on his calf. Bowles indicated he is likely to play.

Rueben Bain Jr. (LB) : Groin/Shoulder. Sidelined from consecutive practices, leaving his availability highly questionable.

Bucky Irving (RB) : Glute. Remained a Limited Participant. Tampa badly needs his ground production to alleviate the pressure off Daniels.

Out / Non-Participants : Tight end Ko Kieft (elbow), linebacker SirVocea Dennis (calf), and cornerback Jacob Parrish (personal) all missed Thursday's session.

Green Bay Packers Team News

Matt LaFleur's team has plenty of internal structural issues, primarily on an offensive line that has failed to effectively protect Jordan Love.

Jayden Reed (WR) : Placed on Injured Reserve. In a massive blow to the Packers' aerial attack, the dynamic young receiver requires season-ending neck surgery. More targets will fall to Christian Watson and tight end Tucker Kraft.

Josh Jacobs (RB) : Remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List. He is not expected to play anytime soon due to an ongoing off-field league investigation.

Offensive Line Shuffle : Green Bay is down starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (IR - patellar tendon). To patch up a heavily battered guard unit, the Packers newly signed veteran veteran Laken Tomlinson and Kevin Zeitler to stabilize the interior.

Backfield Reinforcements : With depth a concern, newly acquired sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson (traded from Pittsburgh) may see an increased role alongside Emanuel Wilson to spark their struggling run game.

Carrington Valentine (CB) : Sidelined with a lingering hamstring injury.

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