Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the team is relatively healthy heading into Sunday, reporting that no players are listed as doubtful.

Jalen McMillan (WR) (Knee) - Questionable : After missing Week 1, McMillan was a full participant in practice all week. Bowles stated he will be a game-time decision, but his trajectory is highly encouraging.

Miles Killebrew (S) (Concussion) - Questionable : Remained limited in practice late in the week as he progresses through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Jacob Parrish (CB) (Back) - Questionable : Limited in practice during late-week sessions.

A'Shawn Robinson (DL) : Missed practice time for a scheduled veteran rest day but faces no injury designation.

Cleveland Browns Team News

The Browns, now led by head coach Todd Monken, are managing a slightly more complex injury report.

Tyson Campbell (CB) (Ankle) - Questionable : Campbell gave the Browns a massive scare by popping up on the injury report and sitting out Thursday's practice. However, he returned to the practice field on Friday, significantly improving his chances to anchor the secondary on Sunday.

Teven Jenkins (RG) (Back) - Out/Doubtful : Jenkins missed multiple practices during the week due to an ongoing back issue, creating a vulnerability on the right side of the offensive line.

Dawand Jones (OT) (Head) : Progressed from limited to a full practice participant later in the week and is cleared to protect Deshaun Watson.

Jerry Jeudy (WR) (Wrist) & G Zion Johnson (Knee) : Both offensive starters practiced fully and carry no game-status limitations.

Useful links

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