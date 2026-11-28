Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

NFL 30 Nov 2026 - 20:15 Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida) in an all NFC South showdown, during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 30 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.

Tampa Bay (3-7) face a must-win battle to complete a season sweep and pull within one game of the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (5-5), who are looking to avenge a 30-point Week 7 blowout and snap a road losing streak in Tampa dating back to 2017.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action. For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on ABC.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo have plans that carry ABC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to ABC or ESPN.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Secondary concerns: Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring/back) missed Thursday and Friday practices, leaving Tampa Bay's defensive backfield stretched. Starting cornerback Jacob Parrish (back) returned to full practice on Friday, while rookie Ayden Garnes is in line for increased snaps if Morrison sits.

Offensive boosts: Quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced in full all week despite lingering foot and right thumb issues. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan opened his 21-day practice window from injured reserve (knee) and participated on Saturday despite being limited Friday with a minor calf issue, giving Tampa Bay a potential boost alongside Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and breakout receiver Ted Hurst III. Wideout Tez Johnson missed Friday's session with an illness.

Front-seven updates: Linebacker Christian Rozeboom (finger) had his practice window opened from IR and logged full sessions. Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter (oblique) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (back) were limited late in the week, while defensive lineman Elijah Simmons remains in concussion protocol wearing a non-contact jersey.

Carolina Panthers Team News

Confirmed defensive absences: According to the Carolina Panthers Week 12 Injury Report, the team ruled out two starting linebackers: inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot, missing his fourth straight game) and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (ankle).

Offensive stars cleared: Leading wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) was removed from the final injury report and is cleared to play after returning to practice on Friday. Quarterback Bryce Young (foot) practiced in full all week, and tight end Darren Waller (knee) is good to go after logging limited sessions.

Questionable designations: Running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom (calf) are listed as questionable as they remain in their IR activation windows, alongside backup tight end Feleipe Franks (wrist).

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Carolina Panthers CAR 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 43 FT NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 16 Carolina Panthers CAR 14 FT NFL Carolina Panthers CAR 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 20 FT NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 48 Carolina Panthers CAR 14 FT NFL Carolina Panthers CAR 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 26 FT 153 Points scored 87

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks