World Cup - Grp. B Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at Jun 18, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is available to watch live in the United States across a number of TV channels and streaming platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet in a pivotal Group B fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides desperate to move clear of a four-way logjam after identical 1-1 draws on matchday one.

Murat Yakin's Switzerland dominated proceedings against Qatar at Levi's Stadium but were punished for wastefulness in front of goal when Miro Muheim's 93rd-minute own goal handed the Asian champions a share of the spoils. The Swiss racked up 26 attempts and 10 shots on target without finding a second goal — a clinical problem Yakin must solve before kick-off in Inglewood.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, showed their stubborn tournament credentials by frustrating co-hosts Canada in Toronto. Jovo Lukić's header gave the Zmajevi an early lead, but Cyle Larin's 77th-minute equaliser denied Sergej Barbarez's side what would have been a famous opening victory. The result still gives Bosnia a genuine platform heading into Southern California.

With all four teams level on one point and identical goal differences, this match at Los Angeles Stadium is the clearest opportunity for either nation to take control of the group. A win here for Switzerland would put them on the brink of the knockout rounds. For Bosnia, three points would place them in pole position for a historic first World Cup last-16 appearance since Brazil 2014.

The tactical contest is set to be a fascinating one. Yakin will look to use the width of Dan Ndoye and the pace of his attackers to stretch a Bosnian defensive block that held firm for over an hour against Canada, while Barbarez will demand rapid transitions through the likes of Amar Dedić to expose the spaces behind Switzerland's advancing full-backs.

Captain Granit Xhaka anchors the Swiss midfield and will again be tasked with dictating tempo, while Breel Embolo carries the weight of Switzerland's attacking ambitions after his penalty against Qatar. Bosnia's Nikola Katić delivered a commanding display at the back in their opener and will need to reproduce that level to contain the Swiss front line.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live.

How to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin names a projected XI of Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Michel Aebischer, Dan Ndoye; Ruben Vargas; and Breel Embolo. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Swiss squad at this stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina manager Sergej Barbarez names a projected XI of Nikola Vasilj; Sead Kolasinac, Nikola Katic, Amar Dedic, Tarik Muharemovic; Benjamin Tahirovic, Ivan Basic, Amar Memic; Esmir Bajraktarevic; Jovo Lukic, Ermedin Demirovic. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for Bosnia and Herzegovina at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland head into this match with a record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Qatar on June 13 in their World Cup opener, and they also drew 1-1 with Australia on June 6. Their best result in the run was a 4-1 victory over Jordan on May 31. A 4-3 defeat to Germany in March exposed some defensive fragility. Across the five matches, Switzerland scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have gone four matches without a win in their last five, recording two wins, three draws, and no defeats in their qualifying results — though the data shows one win, three draws, and one loss across the full five-game sequence. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Canada on June 12 in their World Cup opener, and they also drew 1-1 with Panama on June 6. Their wins came against Italy and Wales in World Cup qualification in March. Bosnia scored four goals and conceded four across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match BIH 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Switzerland 0 - 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited to a single previous meeting. Switzerland hosted Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly in March 2016, with Bosnia winning 2-0. This World Cup group stage encounter in Inglewood is only the second recorded meeting between the two nations.

Standings

In Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Switzerland currently sit first and Bosnia and Herzegovina are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: