Today's game between Supra du Quebec and HFX Wanderers FC will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Supra du Quebec vs HFX Wanderers FC are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United States on FS2 and Fox One, with Fubo also carrying the broadcast for subscribers.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual service, a VPN may allow you to stream the match from abroad by connecting to a server in your home country. Make sure to check the terms of your streaming subscription before use.

Supra du Quebec host HFX Wanderers FC in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Supra arrive at this match in difficult form, having lost their last recorded outing to Atletico Ottawa. A side that had shown attacking promise with a win over Pacific FC now needs to rediscover that momentum on home turf.

HFX Wanderers come in sitting third in the Premier League table, making them the higher-placed side heading into this contest. Their recent form has been mixed, but their league position reflects a consistent campaign across the season.

For Supra, sixth place means they are chasing the pack above them. A home win here would close the gap and inject fresh energy into their push for a stronger finish.

The Wanderers' two recent draws suggest a side that is difficult to beat but perhaps struggling to convert pressure into victories. They will be looking to return to winning ways.

Read on for full details on how to watch this Premier League match live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Supra du Quebec vs HFX Wanderers FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Supra du Quebec, and no projected XI has been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further details.

HFX Wanderers FC have also not yet confirmed their team news, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup provided at this stage. Further information is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Supra du Quebec have only two recorded results from their last five matches in this dataset. They won their most recent away trip, beating Pacific FC 3-2, before losing 1-0 to Atletico Ottawa in their last outing. That defeat will concern the home side, particularly given they were held scoreless in that match after showing attacking output in the win prior.

HFX Wanderers FC have a fuller picture of recent form, going W1 D2 L2 across their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Pacific FC, following another 2-2 draw against Inter Toronto FC the week before. Their sole win in that run came away at Vancouver FC, a 1-0 result that showed they can grind out results on the road. The Wanderers have conceded in four of their last five matches, which points to a side that creates and allows chances in roughly equal measure.





Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Supra du Quebec and HFX Wanderers FC. This fixture will therefore be assessed on current form and league context alone.

Standings

HFX Wanderers sit third in the Premier League table, placing them firmly in the upper tier of the division and among the sides with genuine ambitions for the top. Supra du Quebec are sixth, close enough to the positions above them to make this a meaningful fixture in their push to climb the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Supra du Quebec vs HFX Wanderers FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: