How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Exclusive Streaming Home Peacock Premium ✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV. ✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes. ✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window. Monthly from $12.99 Get Peacock Premium Budget Cord-Cutter Sling TV ✅ Provides nationwide access to USA Network, securing the primary cable home for the league's linear broadcasts. ✅ Includes access to live, local NBC affiliates for the marquee weekend matches in designated major media markets. ✅ Serves as the cheapest way to access live cable TV sports channels without paying for a bloated traditional bundle. Monthly from $45.99 Get Sling TV Exclusive Streaming Home Peacock Premium ✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV. ✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes. ✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window. Monthly from $12.99 Get Peacock Premium Budget Cord-Cutter Sling TV ✅ Provides nationwide access to USA Network, securing the primary cable home for the league's linear broadcasts. ✅ Includes access to live, local NBC affiliates for the marquee weekend matches in designated major media markets. ✅ Serves as the cheapest way to access live cable TV sports channels without paying for a bloated traditional bundle. Monthly from $45.99 Get Sling TV Exclusive Streaming Home Peacock Premium ✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV. ✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes. ✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window. Monthly from $12.99 Get Peacock Premium

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 Stadium of Light

Sunderland host Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on Sunday in a Premier League fixture between a side fighting at the bottom of the table and one trying to climb away from mid-table.

Regis Le Bris's team come into the weekend off a 1-1 Europa League draw with Jagiellonia Bialystok on Thursday. Timur Tuterov gave the Black Cats the lead in the 47th minute, but Jozwiak equalised five minutes later.

The result followed a goalless Premier League draw with Aston Villa and a 1-0 win over Chelsea. Sunderland sit 18th in the league and will want to turn home draws into victories.

Tottenham arrive in better shape after a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town last weekend. Teenager Luca Williams-Barnett scored in his first Premier League start and set up Dominic Solanke's second, earning praise from Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs sit 10th, but their squad has been thinned by injuries. Savio, who returned from a muscle problem against Ipswich, is again on the injury list, and De Zerbi called the setback the worst thing about the win.

Sunderland also won this fixture in April, 1-0 at home, so Spurs will not be short of reminders about what they face on Wearside.

Here is everything you need to know about the broadcast details, kick-off time, team news and recent form before the game.

Official broadcast information for Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

Team news & squads