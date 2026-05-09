Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Manchester United will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 10:00 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Sunderland vs Manchester United are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on Peacock, which carries exclusive rights to a large portion of the Premier League season. Subscribers can stream the game directly through the Peacock app or website.

If you are travelling outside your home country and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can allow you to connect to a server in your home region and bypass geo-restrictions.

Sunderland host Manchester United at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Black Cats sit 12th and will want home advantage to count, while United arrive in third place with momentum building under interim manager Michael Carrick.

Sunderland have had a turbulent few weeks. A heavy 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest was followed by another loss to Aston Villa, and although they steadied themselves with a draw against Wolves last time out, the inconsistency has been hard to ignore. Keeping United at bay will require a significant step up.

Manchester United, by contrast, are in the form of their season. Carrick's side beat Liverpool 3-2 last weekend in a result that sent shockwaves through the title race and has his squad believing they can sustain a top-four push all the way to the final day. Three wins from their last four Premier League outings tell the story of a team that has found its footing.

Casemiro has been central to that revival. The Brazilian midfielder, who publicly backed Carrick to be given the job on a permanent basis, is in the projected XI here and brings both composure and aggression to a United midfield that is beginning to function with real authority. Amad Diallo has also spoken openly about the cultural shift at the club, describing a collective responsibility that was absent before Carrick arrived.

For Sunderland, this is a chance to prove their top-half credentials against a side with genuine Champions League ambitions. Their home win over Tottenham earlier in the campaign showed they are capable of beating anyone on their day.

Read on for full details on how to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United live, including the TV channel, live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sunderland will be without Traore, Angulo, and Mundle through injury ahead of this fixture. Ballard is also unavailable, serving a suspension. The projected XI for the Black Cats lines up as: Roefs; Cirkin, Reinildo, Alderete, Mukiele; Hume, Xhaka, Le Fee, Sadiki; Talbi, Brobbey.

Manchester United have one injury concern to report, with De Ligt sidelined. There are no suspensions listed for the away side. Carrick's projected XI reads: Lammens; Maguire, Dalot, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Cunha, Fernandes; Mbeumo, Mainoo, Sesko. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Sunderland have collected two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Premier League matches, with a W-D-L record of 2-1-2. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The heaviest result in that run was a 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, though they also recorded a 1-0 win over Tottenham and a 2-1 victory away at Newcastle. Across the five games, Sunderland scored seven goals and conceded ten.

Manchester United have been in strong form, winning three of their last five Premier League fixtures for a W-D-L record of 3-1-1. Their most recent match produced a 3-2 win over Liverpool, following earlier victories against Brentford and Chelsea. The only defeat in that run came against Leeds, where United lost 2-1. United scored ten goals across the five games and conceded eight, with the Chelsea clean sheet standing out as a sign of defensive solidity in a key away fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place in October 2025, when Manchester United beat Sunderland 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Looking at the last five recorded matches between the clubs, United have won four times to Sunderland's one, with the Black Cats' sole victory coming in a 2-1 home win in February 2016. United have scored 12 goals across those five fixtures, while Sunderland have managed four.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Sunderland are currently 12th while Manchester United sit third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: