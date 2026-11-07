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Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoChelsea
Watch it on DirecTVWatch it on Fubo
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Sunderland vs. Chelsea live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Sunderland vs Chelsea
Sunderland
Chelsea
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea in live Premier League action today.

How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesDirecTV
United KingdomSky Sports Premier League
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandSky Sport NZ
IrelandSky Go
IndiaJioHotstar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 10
Stadium of Light

Sunderland host Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on Sunday in a Premier League fixture that pits the bottom side against a team chasing a top-four finish.

Regis Le Bris's Sunderland arrive in difficult shape. They have lost two of their last three league matches and sit rooted to the foot of the table, though Xabi Alonso acknowledged this week that the Black Cats deserve more points than their position suggests.

Chelsea head north off the back of a 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, a result that lifted them into fourth place with 16 points from nine matches. Romeo Lavia completed 90 minutes in that victory and has now featured in every matchday squad this season after a long run of injuries following his move from Southampton.

Cole Palmer will be in the travelling party despite being left out of England's Nations League squad by Thomas Tuchel. Xabi Alonso confirmed this week that he and Palmer have spoken about the red card the forward received against Tottenham, but the Chelsea head coach made clear his focus remains on club matters.

Emiliano Martinez, recovering from a fractured jaw, is back in training wearing a protective mask and is in contention to start. Alonso will make a late call on the goalkeeper ahead of kick-off, while Moises Caicedo is also being monitored after missing part of training earlier in the week.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea live.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Chelsea Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Formation
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
R. RoefsR. RoefsD. MethalieD. MethalieL. O'NienL. O'NienT. HumeT. HumeReinildoReinildoN. SadikiN. SadikiE. Le FeeE. Le FeeG. XhakaG. XhakaC. RiggC. RiggN. AnguloN. AnguloB. BrobbeyB. BrobbeyM. PendersM. PendersJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongM. PalestraM. PalestraL. ColwillL. ColwillW. FofanaW. FofanaM. CaicedoM. CaicedoC. PalmerC. PalmerR. LaviaR. LaviaEstevaoEstevaoM. RogersM. RogersP. NetoP. Neto
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
Sunderland

Starting XI

Chelsea

Manager

  • R. Le Bris
  • X. Alonso

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