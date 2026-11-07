How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadium of Light

Sunderland host Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on Sunday in a Premier League fixture that pits the bottom side against a team chasing a top-four finish.

Regis Le Bris's Sunderland arrive in difficult shape. They have lost two of their last three league matches and sit rooted to the foot of the table, though Xabi Alonso acknowledged this week that the Black Cats deserve more points than their position suggests.

Chelsea head north off the back of a 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, a result that lifted them into fourth place with 16 points from nine matches. Romeo Lavia completed 90 minutes in that victory and has now featured in every matchday squad this season after a long run of injuries following his move from Southampton.

Cole Palmer will be in the travelling party despite being left out of England's Nations League squad by Thomas Tuchel. Xabi Alonso confirmed this week that he and Palmer have spoken about the red card the forward received against Tottenham, but the Chelsea head coach made clear his focus remains on club matters.

Emiliano Martinez, recovering from a fractured jaw, is back in training wearing a protective mask and is in contention to start. Alonso will make a late call on the goalkeeper ahead of kick-off, while Moises Caicedo is also being monitored after missing part of training earlier in the week.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea live.

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