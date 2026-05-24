Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Chelsea will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Sunderland vs Chelsea is available to watch live in the United States on Peacock. The streaming platform holds exclusive rights to a large portion of Premier League fixtures each season and is the place to catch this match. Live stream the game by signing up at the link below.

Sunderland host Chelsea at the Stadium of Light in what shapes up as a genuinely intriguing Premier League fixture to close out the season. Regis Le Bris's side have carved out a respectable mid-table position in their return to the top flight, and they will be eager to sign off in front of their own supporters with a positive result.

Chelsea arrive in Sunderland having navigated a congested run of fixtures across the Premier League and FA Cup. Calum McFarlane's squad showed resilience with a 2-1 win over Tottenham in their most recent league outing, though inconsistency has defined stretches of their campaign.

The Blues carry some notable off-field noise into this fixture. Cole Palmer, one of Chelsea's most creative players, has been left out of England's World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel, who stated the forward had not performed at the required level for the national team. That decision will do little to dampen the spotlight on Palmer heading into this final-day appearance.

For Sunderland, the occasion carries its own significance. A sold-out Stadium of Light will provide the backdrop for a club that has re-established itself in the Premier League, and Le Bris will want his players to reflect that progress with a strong performance against one of the division's recognised names.

Both clubs sit close together in the table, separated by just two positions, which gives the fixture a competitive edge beyond mere end-of-season formality.

Read on for full details on how to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea live, including TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news, and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris is without Romaine Mundle, Chemsdine Talbi, and Simon Moore through injury, while Daniel Ballard serves a suspension. The projected XI listed by the club places Robin Roefs in goal, with Lutsharel Geertruida, Nordi Mukiele, and Reinildo among the defensive options. Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki are named in midfield, with Brian Brobbey leading the attack.

Calum McFarlane's Chelsea are missing Jamie Gittens, Romeo Lavia, and Estevao through injury, with no suspensions reported. The projected XI features Robert Sanchez in goal and a midfield pairing of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Cole Palmer starts in attack alongside Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off if further changes emerge.

Form

Sunderland's last five Premier League matches have produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 victory over Everton, a result that followed back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. A heavy 5-0 loss to Nottingham Forest earlier in April remains the low point of that run, though the recovery since has been steady. Across those five games, Sunderland scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Chelsea's last five matches span both the Premier League and FA Cup, returning two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Tottenham, which came three days after a 0-1 FA Cup final loss to Manchester City. A 1-1 draw at Liverpool and a 1-3 defeat to Nottingham Forest also feature in that sequence. Chelsea scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 win for Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in October 2025, a result that will give the home side confidence heading into this fixture. Chelsea lead the overall series across the last five recorded meetings, winning three times to Sunderland's two, with the Blues' most commanding performance a 5-1 home win in May 2017. The head-to-head record reflects a series that has occasionally produced surprises, with Sunderland twice coming out on top in that span.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit eighth while Sunderland are placed tenth, with the two sides separated by just two positions as the season reaches its conclusion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: