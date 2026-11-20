How to watch Strasbourg vs Brest with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade de la Meinau

Strasbourg host Brest at the Stade de la Meinau in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Hugo Oliveira's side have won just three of their opening ten league matches and sit 13th, two points clear of the relegation places. With pressure mounting on the manager, this is a match Strasbourg cannot afford to lose.

Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Toulouse, and they have lost four of their last five in the league. The one bright spot was a 5-1 home win over Auxerre at the start of November, which offered a glimpse of what this squad can produce.

Brest arrive in far better shape. Julien Lachuer's team sit ninth in the standings and have won three of their last five league games, including a 2-0 victory over Lyon and a 2-0 win away at Lorient.

The visitors have also scored freely in recent weeks, netting eleven goals across their last five Ligue 1 outings. That attacking output will test a Strasbourg defence that has looked vulnerable.

Olivier's future at the club has attracted scrutiny, adding an edge to proceedings at the Stade de la Meinau. The home side need a result to ease the pressure.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Strasbourg vs Brest, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Team news & squads