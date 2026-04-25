Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and San Jose Earthquakes will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes are listed below. For the 2026 MLS season, all matches are broadcast exclusively through Apple TV, which now includes every regular season game, Leagues Cup fixture, and MLS Cup Playoff match as part of a standard subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 annually.

Fans can watch via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Android users can access the stream through tv.apple.com.

If you are travelling outside the United States, Apple TV holds the global rights to MLS across more than 100 countries, so a VPN is not required in most cases. If you are in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, or if you want to access a US-based streaming account while abroad, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the Apple TV app will restore full access.

St. Louis City host San Jose Earthquakes at Energizer Park in a Major League Soccer fixture that could not pit two sides in more contrasting circumstances against each other.

St. Louis sit 14th in the Western Conference and are searching for consistency after a difficult run of results. A heavy defeat to Seattle Sounders last time out in league play will have stung, and Pat Noonan's side need a response on home soil.

San Jose arrive as the form team in the Western Conference. The Earthquakes sit top of the standings and have won all five of their last matches across all competitions, including a stunning 5-1 demolition of Austin FC in their most recent outing.

Timo Werner has been central to San Jose's surge. The German forward scored the decisive goal in the Earthquakes' win over Los Angeles FC and has brought a clinical edge to a side that now looks capable of sustaining a title challenge.

For St. Louis, the stakes are clear. Three points would reignite their season and close the gap on the playoff places. A third straight draw or worse, and questions will only grow louder about their ability to compete at the top half of the table.

This is a fixture between a side finding its feet and one that looks thoroughly in stride. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for St. Louis City ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases its squad news.

San Jose Earthquakes are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Further details are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

St. Louis City head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders in MLS, a result that followed back-to-back draws against FC Dallas and New York City FC, both finishing 1-1. The one bright spot in their run was a 4-0 win over FC Tulsa in the US Open Cup. Across their last five games, St. Louis have scored ten goals but conceded seven, with their defensive record in league play a particular concern.

San Jose Earthquakes arrive on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-1 victory over Austin FC in MLS, and before that they beat Los Angeles FC 4-1 away from home. The Earthquakes also defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-1 and San Diego FC 3-0 in the league, while a 2-0 US Open Cup win over Phoenix Rising FC completed an unblemished five-game stretch. San Jose have scored 15 goals and conceded just two across that run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-3 win for St. Louis City, who were the away team when San Jose hosted them in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, St. Louis City have won four and San Jose one, with St. Louis scoring 10 goals and conceding four across those matches. The Earthquakes' only win in this sequence came in that September 2025 home fixture.

Standings

In the Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes sit first while St. Louis City are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: