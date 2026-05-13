Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and Los Angeles FC will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC are listed below.

This match is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV, which holds global broadcasting rights for every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. Major League Soccer no longer sells a standalone MLS Season Pass. All MLS content is now included within a standard Apple TV+ subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with no additional pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV+, you can watch this game at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you access your Apple TV+ subscription from abroad. Apple TV carries MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so most travelling viewers can access the stream without extra steps. If you are in a country where the content is restricted, routing your connection through a US server will restore full access.

St. Louis City host Los Angeles FC at Energizer Park in St. Louis in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with contrasting implications for both clubs.

St. Louis arrive at this game in difficult shape. Pat Noonan's side sit 14th in the Western Conference, and back-to-back MLS defeats — including a 2-0 loss to Austin FC on May 3 — have done little to ease the pressure on a squad that has struggled for consistency across the spring. A 4-1 hammering by Seattle Sounders in April remains fresh in the memory, and home points have become a matter of urgency.

There was at least a positive result midweek. St. Louis beat Chicago Fire FC 1-2 in the US Open Cup on April 30, a win that offered some breathing room even if the league form remains the more pressing concern.

Los Angeles FC arrive carrying their own baggage. Steve Cherundolo's side were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup after a 4-0 defeat to Toluca on May 7, a result that ended their continental campaign abruptly after they had taken a 2-1 lead from the first leg at BMO Stadium. That collapse in Mexico will sting.

In MLS, the picture is considerably brighter. LAFC sit third in the Western Conference and beat Houston Dynamo FC in their most recent league outing on May 10. Cherundolo will want his squad to channel the disappointment of the Champions Cup exit into a performance that protects their standing in the West.

The gap in the standings makes this a fixture where St. Louis need the points far more urgently than their visitors. Energizer Park gives the hosts a platform, but LAFC's quality on the road has been a consistent feature of their season.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for St. Louis City ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been submitted. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official team news.

Los Angeles FC are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back for the latest information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

St. Louis City have recorded one win and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 away win at Colorado Rapids in MLS on May 10. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Austin FC on May 3 and fell 2-3 to San Jose Earthquakes on April 26. A 1-2 US Open Cup victory over Chicago Fire FC on April 30 provided the only other win in this run, while a 4-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders on April 19 rounds out a difficult stretch. St. Louis have conceded ten goals across their last four competitive matches.

Los Angeles FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-4 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC in MLS on May 11. Before that, LAFC were beaten 4-0 by Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on May 7, ending their continental campaign. They drew 2-2 with San Diego FC on May 3, beat Toluca 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions Cup tie on April 30, and won 1-0 away at Minnesota United on April 25. LAFC have scored five goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 15, 2026, when Los Angeles FC beat St. Louis City 2-0 at BMO Stadium in Major League Soccer. Before that, St. Louis hosted LAFC on September 28, 2025, losing 0-3 at Energizer Park. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, LAFC hold a clear advantage with three wins to St. Louis's none, with one draw. The only shared-points result in this run came on April 27, 2025, when the two sides drew 2-2 in Los Angeles.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Los Angeles FC sit third while St. Louis City are placed 14th ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: