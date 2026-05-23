Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and Austin FC will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for St. Louis City vs Austin FC are listed below. This fixture is available on Apple TV, which holds exclusive global rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you can watch at no extra cost through the app, available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices. The match is also available on FOX, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Fubo for those who prefer cable or live TV streaming alternatives.

St. Louis City host Austin FC at Energizer Park in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with both clubs searching for points in the lower half of the table.

St. Louis arrive into this game carrying momentum from a run that includes back-to-back MLS wins. Yoann Damet's side beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 and Colorado Rapids 1-0 in consecutive outings before drawing 1-1 with DC United, and they will want to build on that stability in front of their own supporters.

Austin FC arrive in a very different state. The club dismissed head coach Nico Estevez and sporting director Rodolfo Borrell on May 18, a decision that came after a difficult stretch of results and leaves the visitors heading into this fixture in a state of transition.

On the pitch, the numbers for Austin have been poor. A 5-0 defeat at San Diego FC on May 14 and a 1-2 loss at Sporting Kansas City on May 17 represent back-to-back setbacks that have done little to ease the pressure surrounding the club.

This is also a fixture with recent history to draw on. Austin beat St. Louis 2-0 on May 3 in the reverse meeting, and St. Louis will be looking to settle that score on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch St. Louis City vs Austin FC, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

St. Louis City head coach Yoann Damet has not released a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad news.

Austin FC are without a permanent head coach following the dismissal of Nico Estevez on May 18. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed for the visitors at this stage. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

St. Louis City have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw in the US Open Cup against Houston Dynamo FC on May 20, and before that they drew 1-1 with DC United in MLS on May 16. The run also includes wins over Los Angeles FC and Colorado Rapids, alongside a 2-0 defeat to Austin FC on May 3. St. Louis have scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches, and the back-to-back MLS victories in early May represent the clearest sign of improvement in their season.

Austin FC have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat at Sporting Kansas City on May 17, which followed a 5-0 loss at San Diego FC on May 14. The two wins in the sequence, a 2-0 victory over St. Louis City and a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC, came in quick succession in late April and early May. Austin have scored four goals and conceded nine across those five outings, a return that reflects the inconsistency that contributed to the club's coaching change.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 3, 2026, when Austin FC beat St. Louis City 2-0 at home in an MLS fixture. St. Louis won the previous encounter 3-1 away at Austin in October 2025, and the series across the last five meetings is closely contested, with each side having claimed victories and a draw featuring in the record. The fixture has produced goals at both ends across recent editions, and the two clubs have faced each other exclusively in MLS competition.

Standings

Both clubs are placed in the bottom half of the Western Conference, with Austin FC one position above St. Louis City in 13th and 14th respectively. Neither side can afford to drop further points if they want to stay within reach of the playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: