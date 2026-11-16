Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoSt. Kitts and Nevis
team-logoBonaire
Watch it on FuboWatch it on Fox Soccer Plus
Falza Rivaldi
Assisted by

Watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Bonaire live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
St. Kitts and Nevis vs Bonaire
St. Kitts and Nevis
Bonaire
CONCACAF Nations League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Bonaire in live CONCACAF Nations League action today.

How to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Bonaire with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6

St. Kitts and Nevis take on Bonaire in CONCACAF Nations League Group 3 of League B, with both sides heading into this fixture in contrasting states of form.

St. Kitts and Nevis sit second in the group but have stumbled recently. Their last outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Grenada, and back-to-back draws against Cuba earlier in the campaign showed they have struggled to close out matches when it matters.

Bonaire arrive in worse shape. They were hammered 7-1 by Cuba on November 12, a result that exposed serious defensive vulnerabilities and leaves their group-stage ambitions in serious doubt.

The head-to-head record from this campaign already favours St. Kitts and Nevis. They won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in September, and that result will give them confidence heading into this meeting.

Bonaire did show earlier in the group stage that they can produce a result, beating Grenada 4-1 away from home. But that feels distant given the scale of their most recent defeat.

St. Kitts and Nevis will want to bounce back from their loss to Grenada and secure a result that firms up their second-place standing. Bonaire need points to stay relevant in the group.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this CONCACAF Nations League fixture.

Team news & squads

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google