How to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Bonaire with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 15:00

St. Kitts and Nevis take on Bonaire in CONCACAF Nations League Group 3 of League B, with both sides heading into this fixture in contrasting states of form.

St. Kitts and Nevis sit second in the group but have stumbled recently. Their last outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Grenada, and back-to-back draws against Cuba earlier in the campaign showed they have struggled to close out matches when it matters.

Bonaire arrive in worse shape. They were hammered 7-1 by Cuba on November 12, a result that exposed serious defensive vulnerabilities and leaves their group-stage ambitions in serious doubt.

The head-to-head record from this campaign already favours St. Kitts and Nevis. They won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in September, and that result will give them confidence heading into this meeting.

Bonaire did show earlier in the group stage that they can produce a result, beating Grenada 4-1 away from home. But that feels distant given the scale of their most recent defeat.

St. Kitts and Nevis will want to bounce back from their loss to Grenada and secure a result that firms up their second-place standing. Bonaire need points to stay relevant in the group.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this CONCACAF Nations League fixture.

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