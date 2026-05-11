Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Bologna will kick-off at May 11, 2026, 2:45 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Napoli vs Bologna are listed below. Paramount+ carries Serie A coverage in English, while DAZN and FOX Deportes provide further options depending on your provider and language preference. DirecTV Stream also carries the match for eligible subscribers.

If you are travelling outside your home country and want to access your usual streaming platform, a VPN can help you connect to a server in your home region and bypass geographic restrictions. This is a legal and straightforward way to watch on the service you already subscribe to.

Napoli host Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine consequence as the Italian top flight enters its final weeks.

Antonio Conte's side sit second in the table and remain in contention for the title, though their form has been uneven. A goalless draw at Como last time out followed a heavy defeat to Lazio, and Napoli will need a response at home to keep pace at the top.

Rasmus Hojlund leads the attack after Napoli confirmed their intention to make the Manchester United loanee's move permanent this summer. The Danish striker has gone through a lean spell in front of goal, but the club's hierarchy remain committed to him as a long-term fixture under Conte. Scott McTominay, despite attracting some pointed criticism from a former Serie A midfielder who labelled him an average player, continues to be central to everything Napoli do in midfield.

Off the pitch, Conte's own future has become a talking point. The manager and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis are heading toward a decisive meeting over the club's direction, and the outcome of that summit could shape Napoli's summer considerably.

Bologna arrive in Naples sitting tenth and with their European ambitions in tatters. Three consecutive defeats in Serie A, combined with a 4-0 exit to Aston Villa that ended their Europa League campaign, have left Vincenzo Italiano's squad under real pressure. They drew 0-0 with Cagliari in their most recent outing, a result that did little to lift the mood.

With Napoli needing points and Bologna desperate to arrest a damaging run of form, this fixture has the makings of a tense and competitive afternoon in Naples.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Napoli vs Bologna, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bologna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Napoli head into this match without David Neres, A. Vergara, J. Jesus, and M. Olivera through injury, with no suspensions listed. Conte's projected XI is expected to feature V. Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with A. Buongiorno, S. Beukema, and A. Rrahmani in defence. S. McTominay, A. Santos, S. Lobotka, and K. De Bruyne are named in midfield, with M. Gutierrez, M. Politano, and R. Hoejlund making up the attack.

Bologna travel to Naples with a lengthy injury list of their own. Joao Mario, T. Dallinga, M. Vitik, N. Cambiaghi, N. Casale, and L. Skorupski are all unavailable through injury, and no suspensions are in effect. The away side's projected XI includes M. Pessina, J. Lucumi, L. De Silvestri, E. Helland, J. Miranda, N. Moro, S. Sohm, R. Freuler, F. Bernardeschi, B. Dominguez, and J. Odgaard. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Napoli have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw at Como on May 2, following a 4-0 home win over Cremonese on April 24 in which they scored freely. The one blemish in that run was a 0-2 defeat to Lazio on April 18. Across the five matches, Napoli scored six goals and conceded three.

Bologna's last five matches across all competitions produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their only victory came against Lecce, a 2-0 Serie A win on April 12. The most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw at Cagliari on May 3. Bologna conceded eight goals across their last four matches and failed to score in three of their last five outings, a run that includes a 4-0 Europa League defeat to Aston Villa.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Super Cup on December 22, 2025, when Napoli beat Bologna 2-0. Before that, Bologna defeated Napoli 2-0 at home in a Serie A fixture on November 9, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and Napoli have scored seven goals to Bologna's four in that period.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Napoli sit second while Bologna are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Bologna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: