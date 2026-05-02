Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders FC will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 2:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders FC are listed below. This MLS fixture is available exclusively on Apple TV, which holds the rights to every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you have full access at no extra cost - no separate pass required. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Sporting Kansas City host Seattle Sounders FC at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that could not arrive at a more contrasting moment for the two clubs.

Sporting are in the grip of a serious slump. Five consecutive defeats across all competitions have left them anchored near the foot of the Western Conference, and the numbers make for grim reading. They have conceded ten goals in their last three MLS matches alone, with a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Chicago Fire FC last weekend the latest low point.

Seattle, meanwhile, arrive in Kansas City with momentum behind them. Three wins from their last four outings across all competitions point to a side that has found its rhythm, and their 2-1 victory over FC Dallas last weekend kept them firmly in the hunt for a top-four seed in the West.

The Sounders have also been managing CONCACAF Champions Cup commitments alongside their MLS schedule, which adds context to any minor inconsistencies in form. Brian Schmetzer's side have handled the fixture congestion well enough, and they head to Kansas City as the form team by some distance.

For Sporting, this is a match that demands a response. The club has not won in MLS since late March, and the gap between them and the playoff positions is growing with each passing week. Home advantage at Sporting Park offers some comfort, but the crowd will need a performance to match the urgency of their situation.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders FC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Sporting Kansas City ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Seattle Sounders FC have also not released team news at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup listed. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sporting Kansas City have lost all five of their last matches across all competitions, recording a W0-D0-L5 run. Their most recent defeat was a 5-0 loss to Chicago Fire FC in MLS on April 26, which followed a 3-0 reverse against Vancouver Whitecaps the previous week. They also lost 3-0 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the US Open Cup and fell 1-3 to San Jose Earthquakes in the league. Kansas City conceded 15 goals across these five fixtures and scored just four, with no clean sheets in the sequence.

Seattle Sounders FC have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over FC Dallas in MLS on April 26. Before that, they beat St. Louis City 4-1 in the league and defeated Tigres 3-1 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, though they had lost the first leg of that tie 2-0. Across the five games, Seattle scored ten goals and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 25, 2025, when Seattle Sounders FC beat Sporting Kansas City 5-2 in an MLS fixture played at Lumen Field. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Seattle have won three and Sporting have won one, with one further result going in Sporting's favour on home soil — a 2-1 win in Kansas City in July 2025. The Sounders have generally held the upper hand in this fixture, with the aggregate scoreline across the five games reflecting their dominance.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC currently sit fourth, while Sporting Kansas City are positioned 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: