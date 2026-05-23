Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and Red Bull New York will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Sporting Kansas City vs Red Bull New York are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to Major League Soccer for the 2026 season, and this fixture is available to watch live through the Apple TV app. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can stream at no extra cost. The app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

Sporting Kansas City host Red Bull New York at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Major League Soccer fixture that finds both clubs in difficult positions in their respective conferences.

Raphael Wicky's side have been through a punishing stretch of results. A 6-0 thrashing at Portland Timbers on May 10 was the low point of a run that also includes a 5-0 defeat at Chicago Fire FC, and Sporting currently sit 15th in the Western Conference. The two wins over Austin FC and LA Galaxy in May offer a sliver of encouragement, but the defensive numbers remain alarming.

Red Bull New York arrive in Kansas City off the back of a more encouraging period. Michael Bradley's side drew 1-1 with New York City FC in their most recent outing and have back-to-back MLS wins over Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire FC to their name. The Red Bulls sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, within reach of the playoff positions.

Bradley has brought a clearer sense of structure to New York since taking charge, and the club's recent form in league play reflects that. The draw against NYCFC on May 16 maintained their momentum despite not securing all three points.

For Sporting, this is a home game that carries real weight. They have been cut open far too easily in recent weeks, and a clean sheet — or something close to it — would represent meaningful progress before the World Cup break.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Red Bull New York, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Raphael Wicky's Sporting Kansas City have no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad.

Red Bull New York are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Michael Bradley has not released a projected XI, and no injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the visitors. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sporting Kansas City have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Austin FC on May 17, following a 3-1 home victory over LA Galaxy on May 14. Those two wins are offset by a 6-0 loss at Portland Timbers and a 5-0 defeat at Chicago Fire FC earlier in the run, with a 1-1 draw at Seattle Sounders FC the other result. Sporting have scored six goals and conceded thirteen across those five outings, a defensive record that underlines the problems Wicky's side must address.

Red Bull New York have taken two wins, two defeats, and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with New York City FC in MLS on May 16, and before that they beat Columbus Crew 3-2 and won 1-3 at Chicago Fire FC in back-to-back league games. The defeats in the sequence came against FC Dallas, who won 2-0, and New York City FC in the US Open Cup. New York have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in September 2024, when the sides drew 1-1 in an MLS fixture at Red Bull Arena. Before that, Sporting Kansas City won 0-1 away at Red Bull New York in July 2022, while New York won 1-2 at home against Sporting in April 2021. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Red Bull New York hold two wins to Sporting's two, with one draw, and the record is closely matched across the period covered.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City currently sit 15th. Red Bull New York are placed sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: