Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 8:30 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

The TV channel and live stream options for Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer. Every regular-season match is included with a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you have full access to this match at no extra cost. Fans can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States and running into geo-restrictions, a Virtual Private Network can help. Connect to a US server via a reputable VPN provider, then sign into your Apple TV account and stream the match as normal.

Sporting Kansas City host LA Galaxy at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that finds both clubs in very different stretches of form.

Sporting have been in freefall. They have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding at an alarming rate and scoring almost nothing in return. A 6-0 hammering at Portland Timbers on May 10 was their most recent outing, and it underlined just how deep the problems run at Sporting Park right now.

LA Galaxy arrive in Kansas City off the back of a 2-1 win at Atlanta United on May 9, a result that gave Greg Vanney's side genuine momentum heading into this road trip. Gabriel Pec has been one of the brighter individual performers in the Galaxy squad this season, a reminder that quality still exists in this group even when results have been inconsistent.

The Galaxy's own form has had its rough edges. A 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps and a loss to Columbus Crew in recent weeks show they are not immune to dropping points. But compared to what Sporting Kansas City have been through, they arrive as the side in far better shape.

For Sporting, this is a game they cannot afford to approach without urgency. Sitting 15th in the Western Conference, they have conceded 14 goals across their last four league outings and scored just once. A home fixture against a beatable Galaxy side represents one of the clearer opportunities remaining to arrest the slide.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City have no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been submitted at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

LA Galaxy have also not confirmed any injuries, suspensions, or a projected starting XI at this time. Check back as the match approaches for the latest squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sporting Kansas City have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent result was a 6-0 defeat at Portland Timbers on May 10. Before that, they drew 1-1 at Seattle Sounders FC on May 2, then suffered a 5-0 loss at Chicago Fire FC on April 26 and a 3-0 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps on April 18. A 3-0 elimination by Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the US Open Cup on April 15 completed the sequence. Sporting conceded 18 goals across those five matches and scored just two.

LA Galaxy have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Atlanta United on May 9. Before that, they drew 1-1 at Vancouver Whitecaps on May 3 and beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on April 26. A 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew on April 23 and a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on April 19 completed the run. Galaxy scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 15, 2026, when Sporting Kansas City won 2-1 away at LA Galaxy in an MLS fixture. Before that, LA Galaxy beat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 at home on September 28, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Sporting Kansas City hold two wins to LA Galaxy's three, with no draws recorded. Galaxy's victories include a 4-2 win at home in June 2024 and a 3-2 win at Sporting Park in March 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City currently sit 15th, while LA Galaxy are placed 9th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: