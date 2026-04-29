Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and Tondela will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 3:15 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Sporting CP vs Tondela are listed below. Both Fubo and Fanatiz carry Portuguese Primeira Liga coverage in the United States, giving fans reliable access to this fixture.

Sporting CP host Tondela at Estadio Jose Alvalade in a Liga Portugal fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Lions are in the thick of a title race, while their visitors are scrapping to avoid dropping out of the top flight.

Sporting's recent form has been inconsistent. A 1-2 home defeat to Benfica in the Derby de Lisboa left them trailing in the title race, and they followed that with a goalless draw against Porto in the Taca de Portugal semi-final second leg before being held 1-1 by AVS Futebol SAD last weekend. The Lions have scored just twice in their last three Liga Portugal matches.

Tondela arrive in Lisbon in poor shape. They have lost three of their last five league games, including a damaging 5-0 thrashing at Vitoria de Guimaraes, and sit second from bottom in the table. Relegation is a real threat, and they desperately need points.

Sporting's injury list adds some uncertainty to their selection. Several key players are unavailable, which could affect their rhythm in what should still be a comfortable home assignment on paper.

For Tondela, this trip to the capital is as difficult as Liga Portugal gets. Holding firm against a Sporting side that, even in patchy form, possesses genuine quality across the pitch will demand a disciplined and organised defensive effort.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting CP vs Tondela live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Tondela with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sporting CP head into this match without several first-team players. Joao Simoes, Ivan Fresneda, Morten Hjulmand, Goncalo Inacio, and Nuno Santos are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. No suspensions are recorded. Their projected XI reads: R. Silva; O. Diomande, Z. Debast, E. Quaresma, M. Araujo; G. Catamo, G. Kochorashvili, H. Morita, Trincao; P. Goncalves, L. Suarez.

Tondela are without Rodrigo Conceicao and Cicero through injury, though no suspensions affect their squad. Their projected XI is: B. Fontes; E. Maviram, B. Medina, J. Silva, Bebeto; A. van der Heide, J. Hodge, J. Rodriguez, Moudjatovic; J. Pefok, R. Lopes. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Sporting CP have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with AVS Futebol SAD in Liga Portugal, and they were held scoreless in back-to-back matches against Porto in the Taca de Portugal and Arsenal in the Champions League. Their only win in this run came away at Estrela da Amadora. Sporting have scored two goals and conceded three across these five fixtures.

Tondela have taken just one point from their last five Liga Portugal games, drawing twice and losing three times. Their most recent match ended in a 0-2 defeat to Nacional, and their heaviest setback was a 5-0 loss at Vitoria de Guimaraes. They drew 2-2 with Gil Vicente and 0-0 with AVS Futebol SAD in that same stretch, scoring four goals and conceding nine across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in October 2025, when Sporting CP won 3-0 away at Tondela in a Liga Portugal fixture. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Sporting have won all five matches. They have scored 12 goals in those games and conceded just two, with Tondela's only goals coming in a League Cup match in December 2023.

Standings

In the Liga Portugal table, Sporting CP currently sit third, while Tondela are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Tondela today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: