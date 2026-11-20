How to watch Sporting Charleroi vs St.Truiden with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Stade du Pays de Charleroi

Sporting Charleroi host St. Truiden at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi in a First Division A fixture with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the game.

Charleroi arrive in reasonable shape under Mario Kohnen, having won three of their last four league matches. A 5-1 away victory over Westerlo on November 7 was their most emphatic recent result, and they sit fourth in the table heading into this one.

St. Truiden, managed by Jonas De Roeck, come in twelfth and have had a more turbulent run. Their last five competitive fixtures have included European action in the Conference League, adding to the demands on their squad.

The visitors beat Zulte Waregem 4-1 in their most recent outing, but back-to-back league defeats to OH Leuven and Club Brugge before that reflect the inconsistency they have shown domestically this season.

Charleroi's home form has been a strength, and they will look to press that advantage against a St. Truiden side juggling league and European commitments.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting Charleroi vs St. Truiden.

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