South Florida Bulls vs Tulane Green Wave live streams

South Florida Bulls vs Tulane Green Wave kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 15:30 Raymond James Stadium

Post-Thanksgiving college football brings high-stakes American Athletic Conference action as the Tulane Green Wave travel to face the South Florida Bulls on November 28, 2026, with crucial late-season positioning on the line. Fans looking to catch every snap can stream the matchup live using Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

The television broadcast is officially scheduled for ESPN+, making it easily accessible for cord-cutters who want to stream the game live without a traditional cable box across smart TVs, phones, and tablets.

Both programs enter this late-November clash eager to assert their conference dominance, relying on explosive offensive schemes and battle-tested quarterbacks who have carried the weight of their respective programs through grueling conference schedules.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

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