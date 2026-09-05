Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs Kent State Golden Flashes NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Kent State Golden Flashes kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Williams-Brice Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kent State Golden Flashes. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream South Carolina vs Kent State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the SEC Network. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the SEC Network to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

South Carolina vs Kent State Preview

Kent State begins its 2026 season after finishing 5-7 overall and 4-4 in MAC play last year. The Golden Flashes return one of the nation’s top special teams players in Da’Realyst Clark, who led the country with two kickoff return touchdowns in 2025 and averaged 28.3 yards per return. Clark also caught an 89-yard touchdown against Akron and threw the game-winning touchdown pass against Bowling Green. Kent State will be looking for its first win over South Carolina after losing the only previous meeting between the programs in 1995.

South Carolina begins the season after going 4-8 in 2025. The Gamecocks ended last year with a 28-14 loss to Clemson, one week after beating Coastal Carolina 51-7. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers accounted for four touchdowns in that win over Coastal, throwing for two and rushing for two more. South Carolina will host Kent State on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as it looks to start the new season on a better note.