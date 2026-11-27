South Alabama Jaguars vs Appalachian State Mountaineers live streams

South Alabama Jaguars vs Appalachian State Mountaineers kick-off time

NCAAF 27 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Hancock Whitney Stadium

Appalachian State travels to Mobile to face South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium with crucial Sun Belt postseason positioning on the line as both teams navigate the final stretch of their season schedules. Fans can catch every play live on ESPN+ or stream the action through Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.

The Mountaineers bring their trademark high-tempo offensive attack into hostile territory, needing a sharp performance from their quarterback and receiving corps to crack a stubborn Jaguars defense. Appalachian State's coaching staff has emphasized cleaner execution in the red zone and tighter containment on third downs to secure a pivotal road victory in conference play.

South Alabama counters with a physical ground game and a disruptive pass rush that thrives in front of the home crowd at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars will lean heavily on their senior playmakers and linebacker corps to control the line of scrimmage, disrupt the Mountaineers' rhythm, and protect home turf in this crucial late-November matchup.

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